After the Ioniq 5 N, will come the Ioniq 6 N. At least, that’s what we’re hearing from The Korean Car Blog outlet, which cites sources who have seen early versions of the electric sedan’s performance iteration in testing in South Korea but also in Germany.

The outlet further reports that Hyundai plans to debut the model in September 2025 in its home market and perhaps elsewhere.

Recall that back in July 2022 Hyundai presented two concept cars, the N Vision 74 and the RN22e. That latter model was basically an early concept version of the Ioniq 6 in high-performance format, and it has progressed to the on-road testing stage we’re seeing now.

Hyundai's N Vision 74 and RN22e concepts (2022) | Photo: Hyundai

No details have sprung regarding performance specifications for the future high-performance EV. On the other hand, we can use those of the Ioniq 5 N as a basis, knowing that the more aerodynamic shape of the 6 (and its lighter weight) will help it surpass that variant in terms of performance and range capabilities. The 5 N delivers a total output of 600 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque.

The early Ioniq 6 N models now in testing feature widened wheel arches, large brakes with red calipers and 20-inch wheels. The vehicle’s track is wider, and to help it further stick to the road amid all the added electric power, there’s an additional lip on the rear spoiler.

It’s fat too early for any definite information regarding the pricing of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, but again, we can use the 2025 Ioniq 5 N as a signpost. That high-performance EV is about to hit the market with a starting price of $78,199 CAD for the only version being offered here. Let’s assume a slight increase, which brings us to a possible $85,000 starting price for the Ioniq 6 N.

Stay tuned.

The Hyundai RN22e concept, front | Photo: D.Heyman