Hyundai Teases Ioniq 9 Interior Ahead of LA Debut

Hyundai has shared a new image teasing the interior of the Ioniq 9, its first all-electric three-row SUV. This new addition marks a strategic step for Hyundai, which builds on the success of the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 in a bid to conquer the large electric SUV segment.

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is based on the Seven concept that we first met during the New York Auto Show this past spring.

Hyundai's Seven concept, at the 2023 Montreal Auto Show | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Seating inside the Hyundai Seven concept | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Hyundai Seven concept | Photo: D.Boshouwers

A lounge-like, nature-inspired interior

Designed to offer a lounge-like environment, the interior of the Ioniq 9 features a nature-inspired design, incorporating soft materials and elliptical shapes. According to Simon Loasby, senior VP and head of design at Hyundai, the Ioniq 9’s interior is “where customer-centric design, technology and tranquility harmonize for future mobility.”

E-GMP platform, conceived to increase space and comfort

Based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the Ioniq 9 offers a modular cabin with a flat floor across all three rows, allowing occupants to move freely. The versatile design also allows the space to be adapted for various configurations and to accommodate up to seven occupants.

Auto123 will be in Los Angeles next week for the presentation of the Hyundai Ioniq 9.