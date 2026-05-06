• Auto123 reviews the 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.

Plying its trade in the most competitive segment in the business, the Hyundai Tucson compact SUV continues to hold its own and remains a core component of the South Korean automaker’s lineup in Canada. The nicely styled Hybrid model offers as a bonus reduced fuel consumption, although it will cost buyers some $8,700 extra over base price to access that powertrain, in the N Line edition.

For the 2026 model-year, the Tucson Hybrid receives a mid-cycle refresh that focuses on structural interior changes and updated electronic systems while maintaining its mechanical foundation.

2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid - What’s new?

The 2025 model-year introduced several functional updates to the Tucson Hybrid. The most significant changes are found within the cabin, where the dashboard has been entirely redesigned to accommodate a new curved display interface. Externally, the vehicle features revised front and rear bumpers and an updated lighting signature within the grille.

On the technical side, Hyundai integrated a new infotainment system that supports over-the-air (OTA) software updates. This allows for remote improvements to navigation and vehicle control systems.

Additionally, the hybrid powertrain's electric motor software was refined to provide smoother transitions between gasoline and electric modes.

We should mention that for 2026, the trim line has been pared down, with two gas-only variants now offered, as well as two hybrid options and the PHEV configuration available with the Ultimate trim.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

The 2026 Tucson Hybrid continues to sport Hyundai's Parametric Dynamics design language. The front fascia retains the integrated Parametric Jewel hidden lights, though the lighting elements are now larger and fewer in number compared to the previous version. The bumpers have been reshaped with more horizontal lines to give the vehicle a wider appearance on the road.

New wheel designs are available across the Canadian trim levels, and the rear skid plate has been enlarged. For those seeking a different aesthetic, the N Line trim remains available, offering body-coloured cladding and specific aerodynamic enhancements that distinguish it from the standard Luxury or Ultimate trims.

| Photo: Hyundai

| Photo: Hyundai

The interior

The interior of the 2026 Tucson Hybrid has undergone a comprehensive transformation. Hyundai removed the previous vertical centre stack in favour of a horizontal layout. The gear selector has been moved from the centre console to a stalk on the steering column, which frees up space between the front seats for a larger storage bin and a redesigned wireless charging pad.

Physical buttons and knobs have returned for high-frequency functions, such as volume control and climate settings, replacing the touch-sensitive panels found in earlier models. In Canada, the Hybrid version comes standard with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, while higher trims add ventilated front seats and heated rear seats to accommodate local climate conditions.

The Hyundai Tucson offers 1,095 litres of trunk space behind the rear seats, which grows to 2,119 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Technology in the 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

The centrepiece of the 2026 technology suite is a single curved panel that houses two 12.3-inch screens: one for the digital instrument cluster and one for the infotainment system. This system now includes standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across all trims. The Tucson also introduces a Digital Key 2.0 system, which uses Ultra-Wideband technology to allow owners to unlock and start the vehicle using a smartphone.

Safety technology is managed through the Hyundai SmartSense suite, which includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Highway Driving Assist. A new infrared camera located on the steering column monitors the driver’s attention levels, providing alerts if it detects signs of fatigue or distraction.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

In Canada, the Tucson Hybrid uses a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a 47.7-kW electric motor and a 1.49-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery. This combined system produces 231 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Unlike some competitors that use a continuously variable transmission (CVT), Hyundai employs a 6-speed automatic transmission, and frankly the Tucson is all the better for it.

The Tucson is also available as a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), which uses a more powerful 72-kW motor and a 13.8-kWh battery to produce a combined 268 hp. This version provides an estimated all-electric range of some 53 km.

Mechanical all-wheel drive (AWD) is standard on all hybrid and plug-in hybrid models sold in the Canadian market.

Official fuel consumption figure from Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) for the 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid AWD is 6.7L/100 km combined.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid - Versions and pricing for Canada

The 2026 Tucson lineup in Canada includes gasoline, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. Please note that the following figures represent the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) and do not include freight, PDI or applicable taxes.

- 2026 Tucson Preferred (Gas) - $35,099

- 2026 Tucson Preferred w/Trend (Gas) - $38,799

- 2026 Tucson Hybrid Tucson N Line (Hybrid) - $43,799

- 2026 Tucson Hybrid Ultimate (Hybrid) - $47,799

- 2026 Tucson Ultimate (PHEV) - $53,299

The Hybrid powertrain starts at the N Line trim, meaning buyers will have to move up from the base Preferred gas model to access electrification. The PHEV is exclusively offered in the top-tier Ultimate trim for the Canadian market.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

The 2026 Tucson Hybrid is tuned for stability and comfort rather than sporty handling. The inclusion of e-Handling technology uses the electric motor to apply subtle braking or torque application when entering and exiting corners, which helps maintain the vehicle's balance. The 6-speed automatic transmission provides a more conventional shifting feel compared to the rubber-band effect often associated with CVTs.

Road noise is mitigated through additional sound-deadening materials added during this refresh, particularly in the wheel arches. The transition between the gasoline engine and the electric motor is managed by software, though the engine can become audible under heavy acceleration. The standard AWD system is front-biased but can distribute torque to the rear wheels when sensors detect a loss of traction on snow or ice.

In a nutshell, the Tucson sets a standard for the comfortable, decent-driving compact SUV most people will use, most of the time, in urban and suburban environments. It will not turn into a sporty beast on twisty roads, nor will it chomp up off-road trails if you take it there. Acceleration from a stop and when highway passing is competent but no more. But as a highway cruiser, it delivers what you would hope for from a family vehicle: a smooth, quiet ride and a good level of comfort inside.

In a week of driving the Hybrid N Line model in wintertime with some cold spells, we registered a combined fuel consumption figure of 8.6L/100 km, quite a bit above the official 6.7L/100 km figure.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Competitors of the 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

• Ford Escape Hybrid

• Honda CR-V Hybrid

• Kia Sportage Hybrid

• Mazda CX-50 Hybrid

• Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

The final word

The 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid represents an incremental but practical evolution of the fourth-generation model. By addressing criticisms regarding the previous interior ergonomics—specifically the return of physical controls and a more traditional gear selector—Hyundai has refined the user experience. While the mechanical components remains largely unchanged, the updated technology and standard all-wheel drive position it as a functional option for Canadian families seeking a fuel-efficient utility vehicle.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers