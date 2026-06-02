Hyundai is growing its 2026 Tucson Hybrid lineup for Canada, simultaneously targeting budget-conscious buyers and premium shoppers. The brand's top-selling volume mover is expanding on two distinct fronts, introducing highly accessible entry-level variants alongside a new, fully blacked-out flagship trim.

Front-wheel drive hybrids

At the entry level, Hyundai is tackling affordability by introducing the new SE and SEL front-wheel-drive variants. Previously missing from the family, these trims create a lower barrier to entry for the hybrid powertrain. The thinking is that by eliminating standard all-wheel drive, more buyers gain access to the fuel efficiency of Hyundai's hybrid system without paying for extra equipment they may not want or need.

The Night edition of the 2026 Hyundai Tucson | Photo: Hyundai

Night edition

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Hyundai is embracing the dark vehicle styling trend with the introduction of the 2026 Tucson Hybrid Night AWD. Sitting above the Limited version, this new flagship trim replaces traditional shiny exterior accents with a layers of visual restraint. The package features gloss-black treatments across the front fascia, grille, window surrounds, bumper elements and mirror caps.

This variant rides on 19-inch gloss-black wheels accented by contrasting silver Hyundai logos, and is offered in three exterior colours: Ash Black, Creamy White Pearl and Ecotronic Gray.

Interior of the Night edition | Photo: Hyundai

Inside the Night edition, the cabin receives a black headliner to match the exterior theme. Because it builds on the top-tier Limited trim, it retains an extensive list of premium amenities. The cabin is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, matching 12.3-inch infotainment system with built-in navigation, 12-inch head-up display and 8-speaker Bose premium audio system.

Additional features include heated and ventilated leather front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof and hands-free power liftgate.

With this dual-pronged strategy, Hyundai is clearly being mindful to keep the current Tucson Hybrid highly competitive in a hotly contested segment, this is it continues to prepare the much boxier next-generation 2027 model.

The new front-wheel-drive and Night AWD variants are arriving now at Canadian dealerships.

| Photo: Hyundai