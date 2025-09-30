Jeep is recalling 123,396 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs from the 2022-2025 model-years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed that the rear side window moldings are at risk of detaching from the vehicle, creating a potential hazard for other road users.

Transport Canada says 8,535 units in Canada are affected by the recall.

The problem

According to the recall documents, the problem stems from the manufacturing process: some rear window moldings were allegedly installed without the correct application of a clear primer. As a result, they could detach from either the left or right side of the vehicle. Jeep estimates that 9 percent of the recalled vehicles may have the defect.

Jeep Wagoneer | Photo: Jeep

No injuries reported, but more than 1,700 claims

The manufacturer has acknowledged receiving more than 1,700 warranty claims, 3 customer assistance requests, 1 field report and over 40 service records potentially related to the problem. To date, no accidents or injuries have been reported.

The solution

Jeep has not yet found a definitive solution to the problem. The manufacturer plans to:

• Notify dealers in early October 2025;

• Communicate with owners between November 14 and 19, 2025;

• Send a second notice once the remedy has been finalized.

Affected owners will be asked to make an appointment with their Jeep dealership as soon as the solution is available, at no cost to them.