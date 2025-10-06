Toyota is recalling 32,733 Sequoia SUVs and Tundra pickups in Canada to fix a potential issue with the backup camera. The vehicles affected are from the 2023-2025 model-years for the Sequoia, and 2022-2025 in the case of the Tundra.

The problem

An issue with the rearview camera in vehicles equipped with Toyota’s larger 14-inch multimedia display could prevent the image from showing properly.

And of course, as Transport Canada explains, “A rearview camera image that doesn't display correctly could reduce a driver's ability to see behind the vehicle while backing up. This could increase the risk of a crash.”

2023 Toyota Sequoia | Photo: Toyota

The solution

As with so many of the recalls related to digital equipment these days, the solution to the problem lies in a software update. Toyota says it send written notifications to owners of affected vehicles of the problem, and ask them to bring their vehicle in to a Toyota service centre for an update of the multimedia display software.

If you think your vehicle may be included in the recall, you can confirm that by consulting Toyota’s recall database.