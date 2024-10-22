Screens have become legion in today's vehicles, but the way digital information is transmitted to drivers and vehicle occupants may well change in the coming years.

One way data will get transmitted is directly on interior windshields of vehicles. We’ve already started down that road, with head-up displays now common, some of them including augmented reality navigation. But that could just be the beginning.

Several manufacturers are looking at the possibilities in this domain - including Hyundai, which is working on a system that would use the entire width of the windshield to display information. On October 13, the Korean auto giant announced a partnership with German optics company Zeiss to develop new technology.

Augmented reality holographic display

That tech takes the name augmented reality holographic display. The possibilities offered would be numerous. For example, the windshield could tell you which turns to take on your chosen route or the best racing line during a day at the track, or highlight potential hazards ahead, all without you having to take your eyes off the road.

Thanks to augmented reality, the images projected on the windshield are dynamic, which means they can track moving objects, such as pedestrians, cyclists or animals on the road. These could be pointed out by an arrow, for example, which would move to follow them to help the driver.

A stream of traffic and weather information could also be displayed, thanks to a cloud connection or other types of vehicle-to-infrastructure communications.

Hyundai and Zeiss' holographic windshiled display, fig. 2 | Photo: Hyundai

Front passenger infotainment

Front passengers could see multimedia content in front of them, make video calls or receive information about their location, consult a list of nearby restaurants or tourist attractions, etc.

Here in 2027?

Hyundai says the technology could be introduced as early as 2027 and that it could change the way vehicle interiors are designed. This implies that the traditional dashboard could be removed, and the top mounted much lower, which would leave more space for the windshield.

The technology relies on applying a transparent film less than the thickness of a human hair. The film is then able to recreate images and videos using light signals sent by LED projectors.

Ford and BMW, among others, are working on systems of their own that operate in the same vein.

There are questions to do with cost when it comes to technology like this; same applies to replacing windshields in the event of breakage. We will have the opportunity to ask these questions to the people concerned in due course.

One thing is certain, vehicle interiors are set for yet more transformations in the coming years.