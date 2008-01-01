Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Empty Stands for the Indianapolis 500 on August 23

Along with the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 Mile race is certainly one of the major events on the motor sport calendar.

The oval where the race is run has more than 250,000 permanent seats and can accommodate tens of thousands of additional spectators within the immense 2.5-mile track. Every year, far more than 100,000, and sometimes even more than 200,000, gather on site for this extraordinary celebration.

This year will be different. Exceptionally, the event is taking place on August 23 as a result of the coronavirus. What’s more, there won’t be any spectators on hand to cheer on the participants. Back in the spring, officials of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) had hoped they could allow in 100,000 fans, but evolving conditions have put the kibosh on that plan.

Indiana is one of the states where the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise. IMS explained in a statement that in Marion County, home to the organization, the number of cases has tripled and the positivity rate has recently doubled.

"As dedicated as we were to running the race this year with 25 percent attendance at our large outdoor facility, even with meaningful and careful precautions implemented by the city and state, the COVID-19 trends in Marion County and Indiana have worsened," IMS noted.

"We said from the beginning of the pandemic we would put the health and safety of our community first, and while hosting spectators at a limited capacity with our robust plan in place was appropriate in late June, it is not the right path forward based on the current environment," the organization added.

Like many sports, the IndyCar circuit was forced to cease operations in mid-March due to the pandemic and reschedule its races, moving the legendary Indy 500 event from its traditional date of May 24 to August 23.

Widely recognized as the world's largest one-day sporting event, the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race will have a different flavour this year.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said IMS's decision to ban spectators from the 104th Indianapolis 500 was the right one, showing it is serious about putting the safety of fans first. He noted that “Throughout this unprecedented process, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has always prioritized the safety of the fans”.

Said the governor, “I want to encourage Hoosiers (Indiana residents) to continue to social distance, wear masks and take precautions so we can continue to slow the spread of Covid-19 and hear the roar of the engines at the track next May.”

The IndyCar has only run six races since the season resumed on June 6, with some events hosting a limited number of spectators.

You May Also Like

Canadian Grand Prix Officially Postponed

Canadian Grand Prix Officially Postponed

The Canadian Grand Prix has been officially postponed by its organizers, and no new potential date has been set. Ultimately, Formula One officials will deter...

Bangkok Auto Show Opens, First To Do So since Onset of Pandemic

Bangkok Auto Show Opens, First To Do So since Onset of Pa...

Thailand has successfully fought off the coronavirus until now, and today the Bangkok Motor Show opened its doors. A public event likes this seems almost unr...

Land Rover Defender: Patience, patience…

Land Rover Defender: Patience, patience…

The new Land Rover Defender is awaited with bated breath by fans of the brand, but the novel coronavirus doesn’t care. The company is working hard to catch u...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Joe Biden at the wheel of his 1967 Chevrolet Corvette
A Different Vetting Process: Joe Biden shows ...
Article
2020 Honda Pilot
Honda Canada Recalls 53,770 Vehicles, Up to 4...
Article
2019 Ford Fusion Energi
The Last Ford Fusion Has Come Off the Assembl...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Quebecer Racks Up One Million Km in 2008 Hyundai Elantra
Quebecer Racks Up One Million...
Video
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans Am Autographed by Burt Reynolds
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans...
Video
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Things Worth Knowing
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Thi...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 