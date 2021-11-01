Pole sitter Tristan Vautier, the reigning Star Mazda series' champion, clinched pole position and motored to an easy victory in the Firestone Indy Lights series' race held at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières.



Seconds after the green, Frenchman Vautier led the field into Corner 1 but was almost rear ended by his rivals when he braked carefully for the wet Corner 2.



Irishman Peter Dempsey, who started the race in fifth place, powered by Vautier on the Du Carmel straight to take first place.



However, Dempsey suddenly slowed down laps later, victim of a broken gearbox.



Vautier inherited first place and stretched his advantage to a four-second lead over Gustavo Yacaman and Carlos Munoz.



On lap 38, David Ostella went straight into the escape road at the end of the Du Carmel straight.



Out in front, Vautier managed to keep the gap between himself and his pursuer (Yacaman) between 2.5 and 3.0 seconds until the end of the hour-long race. He also set the fastest lap of the race at 58.297 seconds.



After 60 laps, Vautier took the checkered in first place, winning the race by 6.6 seconds ober Yacaman.



Munoz arrived home in third place ahead of Esteban Guerrieri, Oliver Webb, David Ostella and Jorge Goncalvez. The other four drivers all retired from the race.