Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Indy Lights: Easy victory for Tristan Vautier in Trois-Rivieres

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
Pole sitter Tristan Vautier, the reigning Star Mazda series' champion, clinched pole position and motored to an easy victory in the Firestone Indy Lights series' race held at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières.

Seconds after the green, Frenchman Vautier led the field into Corner 1 but was almost rear ended by his rivals when he braked carefully for the wet Corner 2.

Irishman Peter Dempsey, who started the race in fifth place, powered by Vautier on the Du Carmel straight to take first place.

However, Dempsey suddenly slowed down laps later, victim of a broken gearbox.

Vautier inherited first place and stretched his advantage to a four-second lead over Gustavo Yacaman and Carlos Munoz.

On lap 38, David Ostella went straight into the escape road at the end of the Du Carmel straight.

Out in front, Vautier managed to keep the gap between himself and his pursuer (Yacaman) between 2.5 and 3.0 seconds until the end of the hour-long race. He also set the fastest lap of the race at 58.297 seconds.

After 60 laps, Vautier took the checkered in first place, winning the race by 6.6 seconds ober Yacaman.

Munoz arrived home in third place ahead of Esteban Guerrieri, Oliver Webb, David Ostella and Jorge Goncalvez. The other four drivers all retired from the race.

You May Also Like

This 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Just Sold for $56,000

This 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Just Sold for $56,000

A 1987 Camaro just broke the bank on BringaTrailer; it sold for $ 56,000 US. The price seems exagerated, but the price for original and good condition models...

L’Annuel de l’Automobile 2020 : A Yearly Tradition in French-Speaking Canada Continues

L’Annuel de l’Automobile 2020 : A Yearly Tradition in Fre...

It’s about that time of year when we welcome a new edition of the top automotive resource end buying guide for French-speaking Canadians: the massive 2020 An...

12 Cars Offering the Best Resale Value, According to J.D. Power

12 Cars Offering the Best Resale Value, According to J.D....

Auto123.com looks at the cars offering the best resale value in 12 different categories, according to a new study by research firm J.D. Power. Reliability, p...

More Articles

From this author

Auto123.com
Articles By
Auto123.com
2021 Toyota Corolla L manual
2021 Toyota Corolla L Manual: Quick Review & ...
Review
None
Neel Jani chooses A1GP
Article
2022 Mini Cooper JCW convertible
2022 Mini John Cooper Works Convertible Revie...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

St. Louis Man Has Driven his ’91 Volvo 740 a Million Miles - and Counting
St. Louis Man Has Driven his ...
Video
See This Full-Scale Toyota Land Cruiser Made of... 440,000 Lego Pieces
See This Full-Scale Toyota La...
Video
Joe Biden Takes a Spin in a Hummer EV at Factory Zero
Joe Biden Takes a Spin in a H...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 