• Infiniti is preparing a new luxury SUV that will feature the E-Power hybrid powertrain.

Franklin, TN - Infiniti's current lineup only includes two models, the QX60 and the QX80. But the Nissan-owned luxury automaker is making clear that is about to change..

For starters, Infiniti is launching the new QX65 arrive next summer. But Tiago Castro, Vice President for the Americas, told us last week that another SUV will soon join the lineup.

That bit of news came slipped into a presentation during a drive event to mark the launch of the 2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV, which is directly derived from the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

Castro's team even showed us some sketches of this new SUV. We can’t yet show those to you, but we can tell you this: while the images presented leave doubt as to the size of the new model, we speculate that it will be a compact format. Recall that Infiniti recently abandoned the compact SUV segment when it eliminated the QX50 and QX55 from its portfolio.

The new luxury SUV will feature the E-Power hybrid powertrain, just like the next-generation Nissan Rogue set to be unveiled next year. It’s not a stretch to imagine that the future Infiniti will stem from the future version of the Rogue.

Infiniti expects the new model to be the best-selling in its catalog.

| Photo: Infiniti

More about the Infiniti QX65

Infiniti also used the occasion of the event in Tennessee to share a few additional details about the future QX65, expected to arrive next summer.

Notably, we know it will be assembled in the U.S. However, its specific manufacturing location was not mentioned. We speculate that it will be built in Smyrna, Tennessee, since that’s where the Nissan Rogue, Pathfinder and Murano are assembled, as is the Infiniti QX60.

According to Tiago Castro, the brand expects 60 percent of future Infiniti QX65 sales will be conquests for the brand. Clearly, the manufacturer is betting big on that new model to charm new customers.

Concept Infiniti Vision QE, 2023 | Photo: Infiniti

A new Infiniti sedan?

Since the discontinuation of the Q50 at the end of the 2024 model-year, you won’t find anything but SUVs in Infiniti's catalog. But the manufacturer is not closing the door on adding a sports sedan back into the mx, eventually. He stayed away from providing any kind of timeline, but Castro did say that such a model “would be an opportunity to reconnect with the brand's heritage”. He even raised the possibility of the return of the manual transmission. It seems no possibility is being ruled out for this manufacturer, which needs to turn things around sooner rather than later.