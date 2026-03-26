Mississauga, ON – Infiniti is taking the first important step on its quest to re-occupy the luxury performance space as it introduces the production version of the all-new QX65.

Drawing explicit inspiration from the brand’s previous FX models, the QX65 midsize luxury crossover is positioned as a sportier, design-focused alternative within the brand's SUV lineup. The vehicle is scheduled to arrive at North American retailers in early summer 2026. Auto123 will be carrying out a first test drive of the model next month, so stay tuned for that.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2027 Infiniti QX65

The QX65 adopts Infiniti’s "Artistry in Motion" design language, characterized by a pronounced arching roofline that tapers into a rear spoiler. The vehicle squats slightly with a wide, planted stance that’s fronted by a three-dimensional grille inspired by Japanese bamboo forests. Depending on the trim, you get that forest in one of two versions, by the way: straight up and down, or “wild”, meaning the bamboo is blown by the wind. It’s flanked by the brand’s signature "digital piano key" LED lighting.

A notable technical addition to the exterior is the introduction of Sunfire Red paint. This finish incorporates three layers of coating and utilizes genuine gold-coated glass flecks to create a specific shimmering effect under direct light.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

To improve rearward visibility and maintain a minimalist aesthetic, engineers have concealed the rear wiper within the upper spoiler, which is integrated in the hatch. Nearby, the third brake lights are inspired by fighter jets.

Wheel sizes vary by trim level, with 20-inch alloy wheels standard on the Luxe and Sport grades, while the range-topping Autograph receives 21-inch machined-finish wheels. Sport and Autograph get a tow hitch.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Inside

Despite the sloping roofline, Infiniti maintains that the QX65 offers competitive functional space. Unlike in the QX60, there is no third row of seats. The second-row seats are designed to slide, recline and fold, allowing users to modulate the balance between storage and passenger legroom – and head room. During our meet-and-greet session, an Infiniti rep had a journalist slide into the back to show off the head room. Said journalist, a shade over 6ft, promptly grazed the ceiling. A slight forward slide of the seat took care of that, but you can tell that those much taller than the average may find the second row of the QX65 a constraining place to be, unless they sacrifice a bit of legroom.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Cargo capacity is rated at 1,014 litres behind the second row (our guess is that’s with the rear seats placed as far forward as possible); still, that’s quite generous and considerably more than the Genesis GV80 Coupe’s 829 litres. It expands to 1,917 litres when the rear seats are stowed.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The cabin materials differ across the three available grades. Notably, the Autograph features semi-aniline leather with asymmetrical quilting inspired by kimonos, open-pore wood accents and a quilted dashboard. The Sport gets a darker theme with gloss black "carbonite" trim, a graphite headliner and a unique mesh grille pattern. An available 64-colour system includes four pre-defined themes based on Japanese seasons.

To manage cabin acoustics, Infiniti has integrated Active Noise Cancellation and Active Sound Enhancement to modulate engine harmonics.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2027 Infiniti QX65

Sharing the platform of the QX60 SUV, the QX65 is powered by a Variable Compression Turbo (VC-Turbo) engine, a technology that mechanically adjusts the compression ratio to optimize either power or efficiency depending on driver input. The engine produces 268 hp and 286 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed through a 9-speed automatic transmission, which has been tuned with a more aggressive shift schedule compared to the brand's more utility-oriented models. Intelligent All-Wheel Drive is standard across all configurations.

The QX65 maintains a maximum towing capacity of 6,000 lb when properly equipped.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2027 Infiniti QX65

The dashboard is anchored by dual 12.3-inch displays. The infotainment system is Google-tastic featuring Google built-in, providing native access to Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play Store. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard, alongside a Qi2-standard wireless charging pad that utilizes magnets and an integrated fan to improve charging efficiency and heat management.

For audio, Infiniti has partnered with Klipsch. The Sport grade features a 16-speaker, 600-watt system, while the Autograph grade is equipped with a 20-speaker Klipsch Reference Premiere system. The Autograph trim also introduces "Individual Audio," a function wherein headrest speakers allow the driver to hear navigation prompts or phone calls without interrupting the music being played for other passengers. A Personalized Sound app further allows drivers to calibrate the audio output based on a clinical-style hearing test.

The QX65 includes a comprehensive suite of safety technologies, including Predictive Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Prevention. More advanced camera systems, such as "Invisible Hood View" — which projects a digital image of the terrain directly beneath the front of the vehicle — and a 3D Around View Monitor, are available on higher trims.

The 2027 model also offers ProPILOT Assist 2.1. This system allows for hands-off operation on compatible freeways, managing acceleration, braking and steering (while the driver remains attentive).

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Competitors of the 2027 Infiniti QX65

• Audi Q8

• BMW X6

• Genesis GV80 Coupé

• Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé

Infiniti says its strategy in taking on these fine folks will be to price its entry competitively and equip it generously with advanced tech and upscale materials.

Infiniti will divulge pricing details for the Luxe, Sport and Autograph grades of the 2027 QX65 released closer to the vehicle's summer launch date.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers