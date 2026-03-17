Infiniti Teases 2027 QX65 Ahead of 26 March Reveal

The 2027 Infiniti QX654 will be revealed in full on March 26th, and Auto123 will be on hand for that. But leading up to that, Nissan’s premium brand today showed a first teaser image providing a first look at the front end of the coupe-style SUV.

We’ve seen the concept version of the coupe-style SUV for months, of course, but this is a first peak at the production version. That version is what will be presented for real in late March, before going on display for the public at the New York Auto Show running from April 3-12.

| Photo: Infiniti

Infiniti has a lot riding on its new midsize luxury SUV, first of all because it arrives to flesh out a rather thin current lineup that needed refreshing. But the QX65 also signals the brand’s intention to reoccupy the premium performance space. Indeed, Infiniti describes the model has standing out with its “sporty fastback profile inspired by the spirit of the iconic FX, a cabin shaped by thoughtful hospitality, and responsive, rewarding performance.”