Infiniti took advantage of the Monterey Auto Week activities held in California to unveil a concept, the QX Monograph. This model, as we told you a few days ago, is used to showcase the design of the brand's future products.

What's most striking is that we're practically looking at the next production version of the QX80. The company didn't allude to the latter during the presentation of the model at Pebble Beach, but the format of the vehicle doesn't lie.

The new concept d'Infiniti QX Monograph Photo: Infiniti Canada

The concept's lines don't hold any big surprises. They follow a logical sequence that was last presented with the QX60 Monograph. However, taking the time to look at the photos of the vehicle reveals some interesting features.

These include the daytime running lights located at the end of the bonnet and on either side of the grille. The latter adopt a "piano key" signature for a unique, recognizable presence, with illuminated sequences for welcome and departure. As for the grille, it has been completely redesigned and features a revised logo that evokes a bamboo forest.

Concept's design of Infiniti QX Monograph Photo: Infiniti Canada

From the side, the design is very clean, with a very horizontal belt line, door handles inlaid into the body and windows that appear frameless. At the rear, a band connects the lights, which have a signature of red blocks of different sizes. The wheels are massive, of course, and their design, aptly named Infinity, is inspired by wind turbines.

As for the mirrors, they take the form of production-ready units rather than the slim design seen in most concepts. Which tells us that we're not too far from production with this styling study.

Mechanically, Infiniti hasn't announced anything yet. We'll have to wait and see if electrification, in one form or another, will be on the cards this time with the QX80.