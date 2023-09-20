The 2023 Infiniti QX55: Everything You Need to Know

Specifications sheet of the 2023 Infiniti QX55 LUXE AWD

Vehicle category: Luxury Compact SUV

Fuel consumption according to Infiniti (city/highway): 10.5L/100 km, 8.3L/100 km

Consumption observed by Auto123.com (city/highway): 10.1L/100, 8.5 L/100.

Engine: 2.0L, 4-cylinder, 268 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque

Fuel : Hi-octane (Super)

Transmission: (CVT) Continuously variable transmission with shift-by-wire technology

Warranty: 4-yr/100,000 km basic warranty, 6-yr/110,000 km powertrain warranty.

The 2023 Infiniti QX55: What's new?

This version of the Infiniti QX55 marks the third year since the introduction of the initial concept. Among the new features compared to last year, the semi-automated ProPilot Assist driving assistance system is now included as standard, as is the leather interior for all trim levels.

2023 Infiniti QX55 prices

Luxe : $54,895 MSRP

: $54,895 MSRP Essential : $58,895 MSRP

: $58,895 MSRP Sensory: $62,395 MSRP

Safety and technology

The 2023 Infiniti QX55 is equipped with a number of standard safety features, including ProPILOT Assist. This driver assistance system integrates intelligent cruise control, a hold function and steering assist. In active mode, ProPILOT Assist can intervene when driving on single highway lanes and in dense traffic conditions.

The Essential model of the QX55 adds a traffic sign recognition system and features LED headlights with an adaptive front lighting system. The Sensory model includes a head-up display that projects information onto a 9-inch area of the windshield, making it easy to view essential information without having to take your eyes off the road.

The 2023 Infiniti QX55: Our driving impressions

Entering its third year on the market, the Infiniti QX55 2023 is positioned as a Multisegment focused on luxury and performance. The model offers a full range of standard features, including new comfort options, aimed at enhancing the overall driving experience. However, there are some limitations in terms of performance and handling.

The QX55's 2.0L turbo engine delivers 0-100 km/h acceleration in 7.1 seconds, which is competitive in its class. However, the CVT transmission has serious shortcomings, sometimes resulting in gear changes that can feel unnatural, and consequently less fluid. The adaptive steering system, while innovative, also has its drawbacks. We found the steering feel to be imprecise on the freeway.

Which version of the Infiniti QX55 2023 to choose?

We recommend the Essential version for its good value for money. For a relatively modest price increase over the Luxe version, it offers top-of-the-range features such as air-conditioned front seats and a panoramic vision camera.

2023 Infiniti QX55 competitors

The final word

The 2023 Infiniti QX55 offers an interesting combination of comfort, luxury and interior space, but shortcomings in performance and driving feel means the SUV may not meet the expectations of all consumers, especially those who want a dynamic driving experience. On a few levels, the current QX55 remains far behind the competition.