• Infiniti is set to unveil the QX Monograph, a concept tasked with previewing the brand’s future design direction.

If there's one car company that needs to move fast to boost sales and attract new buyers, it's Infiniti. The good news is that we're about to see something new from Nissan’s luxury brand, in concept form.

Infiniti will present the QX Monograph prototype next week at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, part of Monterey's week of automotive events. The brand will have Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President of Design, present the vehicle.

The company says the study will reveal “Infiniti's future design direction”. Let's hope this time it's the right one, as we've been treated to several concepts previewing a new design signature in recent years. Changes have been slow in coming, let's just say.

For the moment, the image shared by Infiniti gives only an idea of what the front grille and logo will look like. The company says the QX Monograph concept will feature bold proportions, an interesting evolution of Infiniti's double-arched grille and lighting that will take the form of “digital piano keys”.

The other obvious element is that this is going to be an SUV, as highlighted by the name QX.

Nissan will also be treating those at the presentation to four older concepts, models that each foreshadowed the future of design in their respective eras. These are 1/4 scale representations. We're talking about the DAT 41 from 1916, the Prince Skyline 2000-GTB from 1966, the Nissan Skyline H/T from 1970 and the Nissan Skyline GT-R from 1995.

The QX Monograph concept will be unveiled at 10 am (Pacific time) on August 17.

