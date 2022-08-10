Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
An Instagram Account Pays Tribute to the Cars Put Up for Grabs on The Price Is Right

The Price Is Right game show is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and anyone who has ever watched even a few episodes hosted by the legendary Bob Barker will remember what a highlight the cars put up for grabs were.

It was inevitable that someone, somewhere would think to provide us with those highlights in condensed form – via social media, of course. Now you can take a trip back to see what incredible cars were rolled onto the set of the popular show… and potentially taken home by contestants skilled at guessing prices.

Just as much fun as the incredible models, of course, are those that came and went with hardly a peep, but had their moment of glory on The Price Is Right!

The Grassroots Motorsports site was the first to spot and report on an Instagram account with the name "tpircars" (The Price Is Right Cars). When we first took a look at it, already 174 models had been featured. Each vehicle is the subject of a publication inside which the text that had been read on air to describe the model is reproduced. Of course, people add their thoughts in the comments section, which adds to the experience, as the vehicles bring back many memories.

A Chevrolet Cavalier
Photo: Instagram (@tpircars)
Among the bunch, there’s even the very first car offered on the show, a 1972 Chevrolet Vega, Kammback version.

Other highlights we quickly spotted include a Triumph TR7, Jeep CJ-7 from the 80s (presented as an AMC model), Toyota Corolla 1200 from 1974 and 1973 Opel Manta. As of today, the page already has over 12,800 subscribers.

In the stories section, other models can be admired, as well as video clips from the show, each linked to a game where the participant could win a car.  

In short, if you liked The Price is Right, we invite you to take a look at this Instagram page.

A Fiat Strada
Photo: Instagram (@tpircars)
A Pontiac LeMans Safari
Photo: Instagram (@tpircars)
A Pontiac LeMans Safari

