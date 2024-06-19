We haven’t heard much lately about the Formula 1 movie Apple is preparing, but that doesn’t mean things haven’t been happening. The film’s star Brad Pitt has been seen inside various paddocks during the 2023 season. Today we learn via an announcement by Formula 1 that the film is scheduled for release in cinemas on June 27, 2025.

The as-yet untitled film stars Pitt as an F1 driver nearing the end of his career with a fictional team called APXGP F1. It's a good thing the actor looks young for his age, because you wouldn't see a 40-year-old in Formula 1 today, let alone a 60-year-old like Pitt.

That wasn’t always so. In 1955, at the Monaco Grand Prix, 55-year-old Louis Chiron was on the starting line.

The cast of the upcoming film will also include Damson Idris, who will play his teammate, as well as Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodina and Samson Kayo. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, best known for "Top Gun: Maverick".

And if it's F1 announcing the film's release, it's because it's actively involved in the project, as is seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Films. F1's role in the project allowed for an unprecedented level of access, including filming during F1 race weekends with modified single-seaters.

In an interview last year, Lewis Hamilton said he was advising Joseph Kosinski on camera positioning at F1 events, and had attended a race day with Pitt.

Production began in 2023 and will continue at this summer's British Grand Prix and other races, culminating in the season-closing Abu Dhabi event in December.