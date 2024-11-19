Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is to recall just under 17,000 units of its Range Rover model in the U.S. due to a serious problem with the front suspension.

On certain 2014-2016 Range Rovers, the upper suspension joint can crack and cause the suspension arm to detach. This can easily lead to loss of vehicle control.

So even if the problem affects older models, it's important to spread the word, as it concerns the immediate safety of these vehicles' occupants.

JLR says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this problem.

As part of the fix, dealers will inspect the front suspension and, if necessary, install a retaining bracket or replace the ball joint. All this, of course, will be carried out free of charge.

Owners will be informed by mail starting January 3, 2025, so that they can then make an appointment at a workshop.