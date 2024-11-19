Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

JLR Recalls Nearly 17,000 Older Range Rovers to Fix Suspension Problem

2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE | Photo: Jaguar Land Rover
Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectSpeedy
Daniel Rufiange
 The recall concerns a potentially very serious safety issue.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is to recall just under 17,000 units of its Range Rover model in the U.S. due to a serious problem with the front suspension.

On certain 2014-2016 Range Rovers, the upper suspension joint can crack and cause the suspension arm to detach. This can easily lead to loss of vehicle control.

So even if the problem affects older models, it's important to spread the word, as it concerns the immediate safety of these vehicles' occupants.

JLR says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this problem.

As part of the fix, dealers will inspect the front suspension and, if necessary, install a retaining bracket or replace the ball joint. All this, of course, will be carried out free of charge.

Owners will be informed by mail starting January 3, 2025, so that they can then make an appointment at a workshop.

2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE, in profile
2014 Land Rover Range Rover HSE, in profile | Photo: Jaguar Land Rover
Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
Automotive expert
  • Over 17 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 75 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 250 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 