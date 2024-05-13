The Jaguar lineup currently features one electric model, the I-Pace SUV, which it introduced for 2019. Two years later, the company was announcing its plan to become a high luxury all-electric brand. Since then, however, we've heard very little about it.

Until now, that is. During an interview with journalists at the end of last week, Automotive News reports, company CEO Adrian Mardell confirmed a concept will be presented in the U.S. later this year.

He added that the production version will be unveiled the following year, in 2025.

We can only speculate for now which event will host the concept’s unveiling, but we'd bet on the Pebble Beach gathering, which takes place in August.

Jaguar's electrification plan, announced by the company’s then-head Thierry Bolloré, called for it to withdraw one by one the models it currently offers, including the I-Pace. In their stead will be introduced three electric models, to be priced much higher than anything we've seen from Jaguar to date.

We take from that that the company has ambitions to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

What new models are coming from Jaguar?

Last year JLR (Jaguar-Land Rover) stated that the first new electric vehicle will be a four-door GT, starting at $125,000. It will be the most powerful Jaguar in history, and its range will exceed 500 km on the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) cycle, based on the nearly 700 km reported on the European WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedures) cycle.

The new EV will be built on a new platform, the JEA (Jaguar Electrified Architecture), and we can guess that it will probably be equipped with the NACS (North American Charging Standard) connector on vehicles delivered in North America, the one compatible with Tesla's chargers.

Adrian Mardell has said a brand-specific platform is important to distinguish Jaguar vehicles from those of Land Rover. However, production will still take place in the same factories. The GT will be built in Solihull, UK, where the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Velar are manufactured, as well as the Jaguar F-Pace.