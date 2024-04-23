Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Porsche Macan EV.

Cap d'Antibes, France - Porsche has been talking about it for almost two years, and now it's time to drive the Macan EV.

Porsche is proceeding cautiously with its popular SUV, maintaining production of the gasoline-powered model alongside this new battery-powered variant. The reason is simple: the Macan has sold for over 844,000 units since it launched in 2014. This great success is prompting the brand to continue offering the still-popular gasoline model, in the hope that the electric model will eventually reach the same heights.

2025 Porsche Macan EV tested | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche Macan EV - What's new?

Both the electric Macan Turbo and Macan 4 are built on Porsche's new Premium Platform Electric, a platform that will be shared with the Audi Q6.

Like the Taycan, the Macan EV is built on an 800-volt architecture. This means DC charging capacities of up to 270 kW, enough to charge the 100-kWh (95-usable) battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 21 minutes, under ideal conditions.

In 400-volt charging stations, the battery charges itself as two separate 400-volt batteries, and it can charge at a rate of 135 kW.

Regenerative braking charges at 240 kW. As in the Taycan, control of this system is integrated into the brake pedal rather than a one-pedal driving mode that regenerates aggressively when the driver stops accelerating.

2025 Porsche Macan EV, profile | Photo: Porsche

Design of the 2025 Porsche Macan EV - 8.5/10

Although it still resembles the gasoline-powered model, the Macan EV is closer to a utility coupe, with more rounded shapes. Daytime running lights, similar to those on the Taycan, are superimposed. This more rounded shape continues at the rear, where a long taillight bar sits beneath a rear window.

This rounded aesthetic, which helps distinguish the EV from the gasoline model (which remains unchanged), serves another purpose as well. Porsche has worked on the drag coefficient to reduce it to 0.25, thus contributing to improved range. The gasoline model has a coefficient of 0.35.

Interior of 2025 Porsche Macan EV | Photo: Porsche

Inside

Electrification has a secondary benefit in many models, and so it is here: the Macan EV's luggage space is bigger. Depending on model and equipment, capacity behind the rear bench seat can reach 540 litres (in cargo mode). Added to this is the frunk, a second luggage compartment located under the hood, with a capacity of 84 litres.Rear passengers have 28 mm more space than in the gasoline-powered model; that’s partially due to the wheelbase, longer by 86 mm in the Macan EV.



Glimpse of 2025 Porsche Macan EV | Photo: Porsche

Technology in the 2025 Porsche Macan EV - 8/10

The next-generation infotainment system is based on Android Auto, but it’s still compatible with Apple CarPlay. You can ask the voice assistant "Hey Porsche, suggest a good pizza place", "find a charging stop" and other important stuff, and it will oblige.

In the new Porsche Application Center, passengers can access popular apps from third-party providers and install them directly in the new Macan EV.

Overall, there's some borrowing in terms of inspiration and parts from the recent redesigns of the Panamera and Cayenne models. You have a central screen and a passenger screen. A 12.6-inch curved data screen for the driver and a 10.9-inch multimedia screen are standard, while the 10.6-inch passenger screen is optional.

An optional head-up display adds augmented reality for the driver, integrating navigation arrows.

2025 Porsche Macan EV, grey | Photo: Porsche

Powertrain of the 2025 Porsche Macan EV - 9/10

Like all Porsche models, performance remains at the heart of the Macan EV's philosophy. The fastest version, the twin-engine Macan Turbo, develops a maximum output of 630 hp and 833 lb-ft of torque. This enables it to reach 100 km/h in a blistering 3.3 seconds, and you'll be able to reach 260 km/h.

The Macan 4, the entry-level model, also comes with two electric motors and is comparable in power to the gasoline-powered Macan GTS, with 402 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. This model accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 220 km/h.

Both iterations feature all-wheel drive.

Exterior design of 2025 Porsche Macan EV | Photo: Porsche

Driving the 2025 Porsche Macan EV - 9/10

There's no such thing as a base-model Porsche. It's often the options that make driving even more expressive and interesting. Both electric Macan models come with air suspension and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping as standard.

If you want to feel like you're in a competition model, the Macan EV is available with optional rear-axle steering, with a maximum steering angle of five degrees. This provides a compact 11.1-meter turning radius in city traffic and when maneuvering, while ensuring exceptional driving stability at high speeds.

With a weight of 2,405 kg for the Macan 4 and 2,480 kg for the Macan turbo, you can see how it takes advanced technical know-how and equipment to keep this vehicle steady on the road. Porsche succeeds brilliantly. Acceleration is ferocious. All-wheel drive distribution is governed by the selected driving program. The Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) system, an electronically controlled differential lock on the rear axle, also contributes to the Macan Turbo's traction, driving stability and lateral dynamics.

Finally, a very low driving position offers a ride more akin to a sedan than an SUV, and that feeling is helpfully accentuated by the sport seats.

2025 Porsche Macan EV electric | Photo: Porsche

Range

Porsche figures indicate a fuel consumption of 21.1kWh/100 km in town and 17.9 on the highway for the Macan 4. WLTP range (for Europe) is set at 665 km.

For the Turbo model, fuel consumption is announced at 18.8 kWh/100 km on the road and 20.7 in town. WLTP range is 591 km.

Porsche Canada hasn't announced any figures for here yet, but we believe range will be around 600 km for the Macan 4 and 540 km for the Macan Turbo.

Rear of 2025 Porsche Macan EV | Photo: Porsche

Prices for the 2025 Porsche Macan EV

Intrigued up to now? Of course you are. But this is where many potential buyers are most likely to throw in the towel. The base Macan 4 comes at a starting price of $99,300 CAD without any options. If you take into account the $2,750 freight and preparation charge, the $2,850 dealer fee, the $23,300 option on our test model and the $5,675 luxury tax, we're at $134,050 before tax.

The turbo model starts at $125,300. The luxury tax increases to $11,213 and there were $25,500 in options on our test model. The cost price is $167,278 before taxes (or if you prefer, $192,327 including all taxes).

That's almost double the price of a basic gas-engine model. It just doesn't make sense.

Some of your questions about the Porsche Macan

Nearly $200,000 for a Macan? Really?

You have to wonder why Porsche continues to put out such an exhaustive list of options. The brand could do with more standard equipment. It's going to kill the market. For all the performance and driving pleasure the Macan EV delivers, price will be a major obstacle.

The all-new 2025 Porsche Macan EV | Photo: Porsche

The final word

Price aside, the Macan is an exceptional vehicle. Yes, you feel the weight and the great rigidity, and to hold such weight on the road the very stiff suspension is likely to make you feel a little sick to your stomach if you push the machine.

In the end, even with all these qualities, its technical advances and its great capabilities on the road, we don't believe that the unreasonable price justifies purchase of a Macan EV.

Strong points

- Exceptional road handling

- First-rate power

- Successful design

Weak points

- Steering that lacks a little precision

- Ridiculously high price

- Many options that should come as standard

2025 Porsche Macan EV, logo | Photo: Porsche

Competitors of the 2025 Porsche Macan EV

- Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

- Kia EV6 GT

- Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

- Tesla Model X Plaid

- Volvo EX30

MINI-SPECS:

Overall rating: 85

Price: 100000-125000

Consumption rating

Macan 4

City: 21.1 kWh/100

Highway: 17.9 kWh/100

Combined: 19.5 kWh/100

Turbo

City: 18.8 kWh/100

Highway: 20.7 kWh/100

Combined: 19.6 kWh/100

Consumption recorded: n/a

Combined: n/a

Motor type: 2 electric motors

Transmission: single-speed automatic

Wheels: 4WD

General warranty: 4 years/80,000 km

Perforation: 12 years/unlimited

Battery: 8 years/160,000 km