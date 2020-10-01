Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

James Bond Waylaid by Coronavirus a Second Time

Just as the pandemic was ramping up globally this past spring, James Bond fans were disappointed to learn that No Time to Die, the latest film in the juggernaut movie franchise, would not hit screens as scheduled; its debut was pushed back to November.

Now, just weeks before the 25th Bond movie was to launch, those itching for their Daniel Craig fix have received the news their patience will be tested some more.

With cases of Covid-19 surging across the globe and movie theaters once again closing their doors, the folks behind No Time to Die have decided to push back the premiere of the movie until April 2, 2021 – nearly a year after it was originally supposed to have debuted.

“We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year.”

- Statement from Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli

No Time to Die represents Daniel Craig’s last kick at the can as the world’s most famous spy, Agent 007. Opposite him we find Oscar-winner Rami Malek as the movie’s principal villain, as well as returning figures played by Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann) and Christoph Waltz (Ernst Stavro Blofled).

Here’s hoping there won’t be need for a third postponement next spring, as that would mean the spread of the virus has still not been controlled.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Daniel Craig, still unhappy
Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Eon Productions
Daniel Craig, still unhappy

