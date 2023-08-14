Jeep Gladiator: the end of the diesel engine

Since 2021, the Jeep Gladiator has been offered with a diesel engine. After the end of this year, this will no longer be the case, Jeep confirmed last week. To mark the occasion, the company has announced a special limited edition of 1,000 units, the Rubicon FarOut.

The decision comes as no surprise. Last fall, Jeep announced the disappearance of the diesel engine with the Wrangler, the Gladiator's brother. A special Far-Out edition of the Wrangler Rubicon was also announced in 2023.

2022 Jeep Gladiator Willys red Photo: Jeep

The retiring diesel engine is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 known as the EcoDiesel. It made its debut in the Ram about ten years ago. This engine delivers a maximum output of 260 hp, but more importantly, an impressive 442 lb-ft of torque.

Jeep has stated that it is phasing out the diesel engine to focus on electrification.

Logo of 2022 Jeep Gladiator Willys Photo: Jeep

The Gladiator Rubicon Far-Out benefits from all the advantages of the Gladiator Rubicon, an off-road version. These include heavy-duty Dana 44 axles with a 3.73 final drive ratio and Rock-Trac two-speed transfer case with a 4.0:1 low range ratio. A "Diesel 3.0L" logo will be visible on the hood, and 17-inch wheels unique to the model will be part of the package, as well as 33-inch off-road tires.

For the Gladiator, this means that only a 3.6-liter V6 remains in the catalogue.