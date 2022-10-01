• Jeep is recalling nearly 63,000 Wrangler 4xe vehicles due to a problem that can cause the engine to shut down unexpectedly.

• The cause could be in the transmission control module and the auxiliary hybrid control processor.

• If the problem occurs, the engine could stop running while the vehicle is in motion, posing a safety hazard.

Jeep is recalling just under 63,000 Wrangler 4xe vehicles due to a problem that can cause the engine to shut off unexpectedly while the vehicle is in motion. Of course, this can be dangerous and lead to an accident.

According to Car and Driver this week, the problem affects certain 2021-2023 4xe models and appears to be associated with the plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, according to documents submitted by Jeep to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 100 percent of the 62,909 vehicles have the defect.

The company is still investigating the causes, which appear to be in the transmission control module and the hybrid auxiliary control processor. A solution may be possible with a software update to both systems.

Also according to information Jeep provided to NHTSA on November 3, the company is aware of two accidents and one injury that are potentially related to the defect in the 4xe models. At that time, Jeep was aware of 112 customer support cases, 196 warranty claims and 65 incident reports potentially related to the problem. All of this over a two-year period between December 17, 2020 and October 26, 2022.

At the time of reporting to authorities, Jeep had not asked owners to stop driving their vehicles. The company plans to begin notifying dealers and owners on January 12, 2023. Before that date, if you own a Wrangler 4xe model, caution is advised.