Auto123 scrapes together a list of the Top 10 diesel-engine options available to Canadians in 2021.

Since the Dieselgate scandal broke in 2015, exposing the Volkswagen Group's long-standing efforts to circumvent emissions tests, diesel engines have been pretty nearly wiped out on the North American market. Even the European continent, until recently much more friendly ground for diesel, has seen it lose tons of market share. It’s become clear that the engine invented by Rudolf Diesel is threatened with extinction in an era where electric power continues to position itself as the prime alternative choice in the automotive world.

See also: Top 10 2020 diesel-engine vehicles available in Canada

For 2021, we took a new look at the entire Canadian automotive industry - leaving aside the commercial segment - and found that, lo and behold, the availability of diesel-engine vehicles in Canada is nothing like what it was even in 2015. In fact, if you combine related vehicles (like the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra, for example), the list of vehicles available with a turbo-diesel engine stops at… 10! And as you'll see, you have to love American trucks to get back behind the wheel of a new vehicle with a diesel-carburized engine.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Ram Heavy Duty