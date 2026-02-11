Jeep is once again recalling nearly 84,000 Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L SUVs (model-years 2021-2023) over a suspension problem that earned a previous recall. That first recall issued in 2023 may not have actually fixed the problem with coil springs prone to falling out of the vehicle.

80,620 vehicles are included in the recall in the U.S.; in Canada, the recall affects 3,065 vehicles.

The problem

Transport Canada explains that “on certain vehicles, the rear coil springs may not have been installed correctly. As a result, the spring(s) could detach from the vehicle while driving.” That happening obviously poses a hazard for other road users and increases the risk of an accident.

Transport Canada’s recall number for this campaign is 2026-037.

The solution

Stellantis will send notices to owners of affected vehicles on both sides of the border asking them to bring their Grand Cherokee or Grand Cherokee L to their dealership, where technicians will inspect the suspension system and replace the rear coil spring assemblies if necessary.