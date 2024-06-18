Stellantis is recalling 1,159,963 vehicles in Canada and the United States due to a problem with the radio software, which could cause interference with the backup camera display system.

In Canada specifically, 126,530 units are affected.

As you may have guessed, the recall affects more than one model. We're talking about the following models:

- Chrysler Pacifica (2021-2023)

- Dodge Durango (2021-2022)

- Jeep Compass (2022-2023)

- Jeep Grand Cherokee (2021-2023)

- Jeep Wagoneer (2022-2023)

- Jeep Grand Wagoneer (2022-2023)

- Ram Promaster (2022-2023)

- Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 (2022)

2022 Ram 1500 Limited | Photo: D.Heyman

In these vehicles, the backup cameras may not function when reverse gear is activated, which can obviously increase the risk of an accident. Regulations in both the U.S. and Canada require that the rearview camera image be displayed at all times during any reverse maneuvre.

It may sound like a trivial problem, but that’s forgetting the terrible stories not that many years ago of children being hit by the family car. Backup cameras have saved lives; we'll never know how many.

“The recall was triggered by a routine review of customer feedback. The company's investigation revealed that some vehicles were equipped with radio software that could inadvertently disable the rearview camera,” a Stellantis spokesperson said via email.

They added that the manufacturer intends to proceed with an update of the radio’s software to eliminate the problem.

Notification letters will be sent out to owners starting August 2nd.

For Stellantis, this was the 30th recall this year, and the size of this latest one brings the total number of affected vehicles to 2.2 million.