• Ram is recalling more than a million 1500 trucks to address a problem with the stability control system.

There are many safety systems on board modern vehicles, and some have long been taken for granted. Among them, ABS (antiblocking system) brakes and stability control.

The number of accidents avoided thanks to these devices is ultimately unknowable, but it can likely be counted in the millions. The number of injuries and deaths prevented is substantial.

Which is why a problem with one of these systems is a serious matter. This week, the NHTSA is issuing a recall notice for 1.2 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks after determining that a failure of the ABS module could lead to unexpected disengagement of the electronic stability control system.

The Ram 1500 models affected are of the 2019 and 2021-2024 model-years. The problem stems from faulty software in the ABS module introduced with the model generation launched for 2019. This software was updated in 2024, which means that all models built earlier are affected by the campaign.

In Canada, 158,670 vehicles are affected.

2022 Ram 1500, steering wheel, dash | Photo: D.Heyman

If the problem manifests itself, Stellantis says owners will see warning lights on the dash, for the ABS, ESC, ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) and forward collision warning. If these lights remain on after starting, the automaker says it’s because the systems are not working. The brake pedal will continue to respond, but the anti-lock and other systems will not.

Stellantis is not aware of any accidents or injuries due to this problem.

The good news is that the solution is simple. The company will update the ABS module software free of charge. The automaker also says it will reimburse all owners who paid for repairs related to the issue prior to the recall.

Dealers will be informed by September 12, and owners can expect to receive notifications by mail in October.