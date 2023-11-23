Stellantis is recalling around 45,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs due to a fire risk. The 4xe variant is the plug-in hybrid version of the model. In the United States, just over 32,000 vehicles are affected, while in Canada, the recall impacts 3,856 SUVs. A little over 9,000 are also affected elsewhere in the world.

The recall arises from an internal investigation prompted by a routine examination of customer experience reports. That investigation revealed eight cases of vehicle fires. In all instances, the Wranglers were parked; in six cases the vehicle was plugged in for recharging. Fortunately, no injuries or accidents related to the issue have been reported.

The affected models belong to the 2021-to-2024 model-years. No other Wrangler or other 4xe model from the Jeep lineup is affected by the campaign.

2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe 2024, charging door Photo: Jeep

According to CarBuzz, Jeep has not disclosed the source of the fire risk. However, a software update has been proposed as a solution. If an error code is detected, the battery pack will be replaced.

Stellantis says the vehicles can still be driven. However, it advises owners not to recharge their SUVs for the time being until the issue is completely resolved. The company also recommends owners not park their Wrangler 4xe near structures or other vehicles.

According to the manufacturer, only 1 percent of the recalled vehicles might pose a problem. Owners will be notified when they can visit the dealership to have the issue corrected.