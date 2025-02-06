The Jeep Wagoneer S, Jeep's first all-electric SUV, recently made its debut. To make this model more accessible, Jeep is introducing the Limited, a new entry-level option.

Despite its entry-level status, the Wagoneer S Limited does not compromise on luxury or performance. It retains the brand's high-end DNA while offering a more affordable base price. In Canada, the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for the Wagoneer S Limited is $82,995, which with fees brings the total price to $85,790.

The Wagoneer S Limited offers a spacious and luxurious interior, dominated by a 40-inch screen, the largest in its class. According to Jeep, this digital interface provides an immersive and intuitive user experience, with interaction facilitated by its size.

2025 Jeep Wagoneer S Limited, interior | Photo: Jeep

2025 Jeep Wagoneer S Limited - What's new?

Aesthetically, the Wagoneer S Limited introduces distinctive elements such as a black roof, matching mirrors, 20-inch brushed aluminum wheels and a double-glazed panoramic roof. New colours, Hydro Blue for the exterior and Arctic Grey for the interior, are launched specifically for this version.

The interior also features 10-way adjustable heated front seats and a 920-watt McIntosh audio system.

Under the hood, the Wagoneer S Limited promises robust performance with the future availability of a Propulsion Boost Package, which will deliver 600 hp. That package will be available at a later date, adding substantial value to the vehicle for those in search of extra power. For now, though, the added value it offers is purely hypothetical.

The purchase of a Wagoneer S Limited also includes a Level 2 home charging station (48 amps) or equivalent public charging credits via Stellantis' Free2move Charge network.

Orders are open now at Jeep dealers in Canada.