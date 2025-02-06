The Jeep Wagoneer S, Jeep's first all-electric SUV, recently made its debut. To make this model more accessible, Jeep is introducing the Limited, a new entry-level option.
Despite its entry-level status, the Wagoneer S Limited does not compromise on luxury or performance. It retains the brand's high-end DNA while offering a more affordable base price. In Canada, the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for the Wagoneer S Limited is $82,995, which with fees brings the total price to $85,790.
The Wagoneer S Limited offers a spacious and luxurious interior, dominated by a 40-inch screen, the largest in its class. According to Jeep, this digital interface provides an immersive and intuitive user experience, with interaction facilitated by its size.
2025 Jeep Wagoneer S Limited - What's new?
Aesthetically, the Wagoneer S Limited introduces distinctive elements such as a black roof, matching mirrors, 20-inch brushed aluminum wheels and a double-glazed panoramic roof. New colours, Hydro Blue for the exterior and Arctic Grey for the interior, are launched specifically for this version.
The interior also features 10-way adjustable heated front seats and a 920-watt McIntosh audio system.
Under the hood, the Wagoneer S Limited promises robust performance with the future availability of a Propulsion Boost Package, which will deliver 600 hp. That package will be available at a later date, adding substantial value to the vehicle for those in search of extra power. For now, though, the added value it offers is purely hypothetical.
The purchase of a Wagoneer S Limited also includes a Level 2 home charging station (48 amps) or equivalent public charging credits via Stellantis' Free2move Charge network.
Orders are open now at Jeep dealers in Canada.