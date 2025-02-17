Among the new electric models Jeep is preparing is the Recon SUV, a Wrangler-like version clearly intended for off-road driving.

Jeep teased a brief glimpse of the EV in a Super Bowl ad last week, though of course most Canadians won’t have had a chance to see that on the broadcast.

In any case, Jeep has now released new images. Jeep mase sure to point out this is still a pre-production version, but this Recon is getting mighty closer to its final form.

The 2026 Jeep Recon EV, front end | Photo: Jeep

One detail the images reveal is that the Recon has removable doors, just like the Wrangler.

At the same time, we know the model is configured differently for off-road driving. It doesn't have rigid front and rear axles, nor a traditional 4x4 system. Instead, two electric motors power all four wheels. With off-road tires, and given the model’s high ground clearance, it should make for quite the off-road driving experience.

The images also show a rear-mounted spare wheel, as well as roof bars and hooks for pulling friends out of pitfalls on wilderness excursions.

The 2026 Jeep Recon EV, in profile | Photo: Jeep

No images of the interior were shared this time around, but we're expecting something similar to what the Wrangler offers, including handles to hold on to when the terrain gets really rough.

The images can’t show this, but one big and unique feature of the Recon EV is its absolutely quiet ride – not something to sneeze at if you’re trying to get with nature and live that experience fully. And if the doors are removed, it should make for a highly immersive experience.

The Jeep Recon is expected towards the end of 2025; ahead of that, we expect an official unveiling, likely in the coming weeks.