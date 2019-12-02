Jeep Wrangler Diesel Fuel Consumption Figures Announced

We were in Utah a few weeks ago to test drive the diesel-powered version of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler, but at that time the company was not ready to provide official fuel-consumption figures for the version. It did go so far as to promise a 30% improvement in comparison with the V6 engine versions, but that was it in terms of specifics.

Now the company has revealed the official numbers for its 2020 Wrangler EcoDiesel version.

During highway driving, the new variant gets 29 mpg, or 8.1L/100 km; in the city that drops to 22 mpg, or 10.7L/100 km. The combined rating is 9.4L/100 km. For reference, during our admittedly short-distance first drive of the model, we obtained a combined average of 27 mpg, or 8.7L/100 km.

This is an improvement over the version powered by the 3.6L V6, no surprise there; but it’s also superior to what you get from the variant with the 2.0L turbo engine. This latter model’s two- and four-door versions respectively offer 10.5L/9.4L/100 km and 10.9L/10.1L/100 km (city/highway).

These are certainly impressive results for the diesel-powered Wrangler, but keep in mind there’s a substantial price difference between it and the other variants, to the point where it’s hard to see where the savings come in, even over the long term. Here in Canada, the 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel will cost buyers $7,395 more than the version equipped with the V6 engine.

Which makes it a question of preference whether consumers should go for the diesel version or not. And of torque, of course, since this version delivers an exceptional 442 lb-ft of torque and transforms the driving experience both on and off the road.