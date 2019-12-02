Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Jeep Wrangler Diesel Fuel Consumption Figures Announced

We were in Utah a few weeks ago to test drive the diesel-powered version of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler, but at that time the company was not ready to provide official fuel-consumption figures for the version. It did go so far as to promise a 30% improvement in comparison with the V6 engine versions, but that was it in terms of specifics.

Now the company has revealed the official numbers for its 2020 Wrangler EcoDiesel version.

During highway driving, the new variant gets 29 mpg, or 8.1L/100 km; in the city that drops to 22 mpg, or 10.7L/100 km. The combined rating is 9.4L/100 km. For reference, during our admittedly short-distance first drive of the model, we obtained a combined average of 27 mpg, or 8.7L/100 km.

This is an improvement over the version powered by the 3.6L V6, no surprise there; but it’s also superior to what you get from the variant with the 2.0L turbo engine. This latter model’s two- and four-door versions respectively offer 10.5L/9.4L/100 km and 10.9L/10.1L/100 km (city/highway).

Photo: D.Rufiange

These are certainly impressive results for the diesel-powered Wrangler, but keep in mind there’s a substantial price difference between it and the other variants, to the point where it’s hard to see where the savings come in, even over the long term. Here in Canada, the 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel will cost buyers $7,395 more than the version equipped with the V6 engine.

Which makes it a question of preference whether consumers should go for the diesel version or not. And of torque, of course, since this version delivers an exceptional 442 lb-ft of torque and transforms the driving experience both on and off the road.

You May Also Like

2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel First Drive: It’s All There, Except…

2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel First Drive: It’s All There,...

After months of anticipation, the diesel-engine version of the Jeep Wrangler has finally arrived. We headed to Utah to take the 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel ...

Changes Planned for the Jeep Wrangler in 2020

Changes Planned for the Jeep Wrangler in 2020

Details spotted in Jeep’s order guide for 2020 reveal that the Wrangler will get new powertrain options for 2020. Notable is the more widespread availability...

Jeep Wrangler Diesel: Unofficially confirmed

Jeep Wrangler Diesel: Unofficially confirmed

Dealership order books provided by manufacturers can be a juicy source of information regarding new models and variants, and it is through this channel that ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2019 Nissan Qashqai
2019 Nissan Qashqai Review: Reason Over Passion
Review
2019 Mazda Mazda3
Another Recall for the Mazda3’s new 2019-2020...
Article
Polestar 2
A Towing Capacity of 3,307 lb For the Polestar 2
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Crash Test, Misses Out on Top Safety Pick
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Cras...
Video
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveiled… in Full and Miniature Form
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveil...
Video
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Original Cars or Replicas?
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Origina...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 