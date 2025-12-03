JLR — the company formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover — has reportedly shown the door to Gerry McGovern, its Chief Creative Officer since 2020. The information comes from a report published by Autocar India, which reported on the sudden dismissal in the midst of a major transitional period for the manufacturer.

At the time of writing, JLR had not confirmed the dismissal.

A change imposed by new management

According to the Indian media outlet, JLR's new CEO, P.B. Balaji, made the decision to part ways with Gerry McGovern. The former CFO of the Tata Motors Group took over at JLR from Adrian Mardell last month, following the latter's retirement.

Balaji arrives at a company still reeling from a major cyberattack that paralyzed production, and while Jaguar has delayed the launch of its electric GT, valued at over $130,000 USD. Everything suggests that the new boss wants to redefine the roadmap for both Jaguar and Land Rover.

Jaguar's controversial new direction under scrutiny

McGovern was reportedly one of the architects of Jaguar's strategic — and controversial —repositioning, which called for a complete transition to electric power, combined with a move upscale that would see the carmaker compete with Bentley and other ultra-luxury brands.

The Jaguar Type 00 concept | Photo: JLR

That new direction was vividly illustrated by the Jaguar Type 00 concept, introduced to a very polarized reaction within the industry and by observers and the public at large.

A significant legacy nonetheless

At 69 years old, Gerry McGovern leaves behind an impressive portfolio that has marked the recent history of Jaguar and especially Land Rover. He is credited with flagship models such as the modern Land Rover Defender, the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Velar. His influence on design and brand strategy will remain one of the most significant of the modern JLR era.