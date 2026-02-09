Jaguar might currently be in a period of hibernation, but Land Rover looks to be more active in 2026. UK automaker Jaguar Land Rover confirmed it plans to unveil a new all-electric Range Rover model this year, and also intends to bring back the Freelander nameplate on one or more plug-in hybrid models. It reaffirmed as well its plan to introduce the long-planned and oft-delayed Range Rover Electric SUV later this year. That model, recall, will be built on the company’s Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA).

An electric Range Rover to replace the Velar

The new all-electric Range Rover, distinct from the Range Rover Electric, will be the brand’s first to be built on its new Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) and sport a highly aerodynamic design to optimize energy efficiency and thus range. It will in essence be the replacement of the current, relatively low-slung Range Rover Velar. JLR representatives are describing it as station-wagon-esque in appearance, though of course it remains steadfastly an SUV.

The 1997 Land Rover Freelander | Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

Resurrection of the Freelander

The Freelander name (a mashup of Freedom and Lander) returns to designate a future line of plug-in hybrid models, with a likely focus on Asian and European markets. In fact, the first Freelander to come is expected to be conceived in collaboration with JLR partner Chery and launch initially in China before expanding to other global markets.

Land Rover’s series of Freelander SUVs first launched in 1997, and the model had the particularity of being the automaker’s first model made with a unibody (monocoque) instead of a body-on-frame construction. The second generation of the model was sold in North America under the LR2 name. The last model produced by Land Rover was in 2015.