Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is preparing for a busy 2026 with the launch of three all-electric Range Rover models. The Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Velar EVs arrive as the British automaker navigates an uncertain context, marked by U.S. customs tariffs announced by Donald Trump, which could heavily impact vehicles produced in the UK.

Canada to the rescue?

The U.S. being its largest market, JLR is particularly exposed to tariffs. Once the threshold of 100,000 exported British vehicles is crossed, tariffs will increase sharply. Building a factory in North America remains unlikely, but a manufacturing partnership with Magna International in Canada is not out of the question. Magna previously built the Jaguar I-Pace in Austria, but JLR is not publicly commenting on such a possibility right now.

According to analysts, several automakers are delaying product decisions until there is more clarity on the tariffs. However, models close to launch, like the three Range Rover EVs, will move forward.

Range Rover SV | Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

Models to watch

The Electric Range Rover, based on the Modular Longitudinal Architecture platform, will offer about 500 km of range, fast charging thanks to an 800-volt system and nearly 550 hp via dual motors (one per axle). Estimated starting price: $140,000 USD, potentially exceeding $300,000 USD for bespoke versions.

More than 60,000 global orders have already been registered. A refresh is planned for 2028, followed by a complete redesign in 2030.

The more affordable Electric Range Rover Sport will adopt the technological advantages of the Range Rover while retaining its iconic off-road capabilities, and the Electric Range Rover Velar will target customers seeking luxury in a more compact size.

A bold bet in a hesitant market

The simultaneous launch of three electric Range Rovers represents a significant investment for JLR, but the automaker will have to contend with the absence of U.S. federal credits, potentially higher tariffs and an EV market growing more slowly than projected.