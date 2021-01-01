This year's Canadian auto shows, normally held early in the year, were all cancelled due to Covid-19. Kia made the decision to launch a digital event that would encourage Canadian consumers to discover its current and future models in an original and interactive way.

The Canadian division of the Korean automaker is thus putting on a virtual auto show from now through April 30, accessible via a dedicated website.

“The first of its kind in Canada, the unique, 3D environment provides Canadians, media, and automotive enthusiasts the ability to experience the full Kia Canada line-up, partake in interactive virtual experiences, and to witness Canadian-specific new product launches.” - Kia Canada

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Kia The 2022 Kia Carnival during its unveiling

The free virtual auto show will be available in dedicated versions for desktop and smartphone platforms. Kia is offering visitors three-dimensional introductions to Kia's models, including explorations of their interiors, all through 360-degree camera views. Said Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer of Kia Canada, “Our team has created a truly immersive virtual space”.

Visitors will be able to access specific models and special presentations. Videos explaining the process will be available on the platform to help visitors during their browsing of the website.

Photo: Kia the 2021 Kia Seltos

“The best way to fully experience our award-winning products is in person, however given the impact of COVID-19, we’ve pivoted to leverage actual design data to help bring our vehicles to life in this virtual environment,” said Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing, Kia Canada. “The virtual auto show presents the perfect opportunity to engage one-on-one with the brand, at your own pace and in the comfort and safety of home.”

Those exploring Kia’s models also have the opportunity to speak with Kia specialists available to answer their questions. Interested car shoppers can also make an appointment at a dealership if they’re ready to move to the next step.