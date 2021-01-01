Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Kia Canada Putting on Virtual Auto Show Until the End of April

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

This year's Canadian auto shows, normally held early in the year, were all cancelled due to Covid-19. Kia made the decision to launch a digital event that would encourage Canadian consumers to discover its current and future models in an original and interactive way.

The Canadian division of the Korean automaker is thus putting on a virtual auto show from now through April 30, accessible via a dedicated website.

“The first of its kind in Canada, the unique, 3D environment provides Canadians, media, and automotive enthusiasts the ability to experience the full Kia Canada line-up, partake in interactive virtual experiences, and to witness Canadian-specific new product launches.”

- Kia Canada

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

The 2022 Kia Carnival during its unveiling
Photo: Kia
The 2022 Kia Carnival during its unveiling

The free virtual auto show will be available in dedicated versions for desktop and smartphone platforms. Kia is offering visitors three-dimensional introductions to Kia's models, including explorations of their interiors, all through 360-degree camera views. Said Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer of Kia Canada, “Our team has created a truly immersive virtual space”.

Visitors will be able to access specific models and special presentations. Videos explaining the process will be available on the platform to help visitors during their browsing of the website.

the 2021 Kia Seltos
Photo: Kia
the 2021 Kia Seltos

“The best way to fully experience our award-winning products is in person, however given the impact of COVID-19, we’ve pivoted to leverage actual design data to help bring our vehicles to life in this virtual environment,” said Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing, Kia Canada. “The virtual auto show presents the perfect opportunity to engage one-on-one with the brand, at your own pace and in the comfort and safety of home.”

Those exploring Kia’s models also have the opportunity to speak with Kia specialists available to answer their questions. Interested car shoppers can also make an appointment at a dealership if they’re ready to move to the next step.

The 2021 Kia Soul
Photo: Kia
The 2021 Kia Soul

You May Also Like

AJAC 2021 Canadian Vehicles of the Year Category Winners Announced

AJAC 2021 Canadian Vehicles of the Year Category Winners ...

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada AJAC has announced its members’ choices for the best vehicles in Canada in 2021 in each of eight different c...

Top 10 Most Affordable All-Wheel Drive Vehicles in Canada in 2021

Top 10 Most Affordable All-Wheel Drive Vehicles in Canada...

Stop winter smacking you around, even if you’re on a budget. Auto123 presents once again this year our list of the 10 most affordable all-wheel drive vehicle...

2021 Canadian Car, Utility of the Year: AJAC Names Category Finalists

2021 Canadian Car, Utility of the Year: AJAC Names Catego...

The AJAC (Automobile Journalists Association of Canada) has named the category finalists for its 2021 Canadian Car of the Year and Utility of the Year awards...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Kia Carnival
Kia Makes the Carnival Minivan Official for N...
Article
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Mild Improvements for the 2021 Mitsubishi Out...
Article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Revised 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Unveiled
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge First Drive: A Good Transition
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge Firs...
Video
A 9-Speed Automatic Transmission for the 2022 Infiniti QX60
A 9-Speed Automatic Transmiss...
Video
Mitsubishi Partnering With Amazon to Unveil 2022 Outlander
Mitsubishi Partnering With Am...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 