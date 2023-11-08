Kia Shows 2025 Carnival’s Redesigned Interior

• Kia shares images of the interior of the revised 2025 Carnival minivan.

It’s as if automakers have been passing the word. Yesterday Porsche shared mages of the next-generation Panamera (which will be unveiled officially on November 24); today Kia does the same for its Carnival minivan.

We're not talking about a new generation of the model, however, since the current, first-generation model only debuted in 2022. This thus represents a mid-cycle upgrade.

So, after unveiling photos of the exterior, Kia shares images of the interior, giving us a first glimpse of the changes made.

2025 Kia Carnival, steering wheel, dashboard Photo: Kia

At first glance, the changes don't seem major. However, a closer look reveals some subtle alterations. For example, the multimedia system's 12.3-inch screen has been redesigned in a curved shape reminiscent of what's being done elsewhere, notably by BMW.

The hazard light switch has also been relocated between the central air vents, while the climate and audio system controls have been simplified and repositioned under the strip that runs the width of the dashboard. On the centre console, a new rotary gear selector replaces the traditional lever, further freeing up space.

All of this adds a touch of nobility to the whole, and it harmonizes with what has been done elsewhere in the range, such as with the Sorento.

Interior of 2025 Kia Carnival Photo: Kia

The company also revised the ambient lighting system and enlarged the size of the cupholders. The multimedia interface uses the CCNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) operating system, which the company describes as an intelligent mobility experience.

The new Carnival also benefits from multi-zone voice recognition, a central UV-C sterilizing storage bin in the middle console and the Kia 2 digital key, among other things. The second row now features better-soundproofed windows, which will improve cabin quietness.

You'll also recall that last week we reported on Kia installing new anchoring rails for the middle row seats, due to poor IIHS crash test results.