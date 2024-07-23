The 2025 Honda Odyssey will be available at dealers in Canada starting this summer, priced starting at $49,920. The Touring trim (one of four in the lineup) will arrive only this coming winter, however.

The Japanese automaker also confirmed a few minor changes coming to the minivan.

2025 Honda Odyssey – What’s new?

The minivan gets mild styling tweaks for the new year, namely touching on the grille and bumpers, which get some black trim.

2025 Honda Odyssey, interior | Photo: Honda

2025 Honda Odyssey, seating | Photo: Honda

Inside, there are more significant updates, starting with the larger 9.0-inch multimedia screen, driven by a new, more powerful processor for improved overall performance of the various functionalities. The driver data cluster display is also new; the 7.0-inch display can be customized like it couldn’t before.

Rear seat occupants also get improved screens, which now cover 12.8 inches diagonally, with Honda including the entertainment system as standard. The central console in the back now harbours an HDMI plug and more USB-C ports for charging devices. That console now has a bin for putting those devices.

2025 Honda Odyssey, profile | Photo: Honda

Powertrain of the 2025 Honda Odyssey

All 2025 Odysseys use a 280-hp 3.5L V6 engine wedded to a 10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters o the steering wheel.

Fuel consumption ratings are as follows:

- 12.2L/100 km city

- 8.5L/100 km highway

- 10.6L/100 km combined

2025 Honda Odyssey, rear | Photo: Honda

2025 Honda Odyssey trims and pricing in Canada

2025 Odyssey Sport ($49, 920 MSRP) – The base model features heated front seats and steering wheel, power moonroof and those Magic Slide seats in the second row. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is included standard as well.

2025 Odyssey Sport-L ($52,920) – This trim features unique styling elements with darkened taillights and black exterior trim; the front grille, headlight trim, fog light surrounds, door mirrors, B- and C-pillars and taillight trim are finished in black. Inside, we find black leather with red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, front seats and second-row outboard seats. The roof pillars and headliner are also black, and the interior glows red at night (in the driver and passenger footwells and in the front door handles). This model also comes with two USB-C ports and sunshades in the third row.

2025 Odyssey Touring ($58,320) – This trim adds Satellite-Linked navigation, CabinWatch child viewing system, additional USB-C port in the third row, contrast stitching and piping on all three rows of seating, ventilated front seats, premium audio, rain-sensing wipers, hands-free power tailgate and auto-dimming side mirrors and front and rear parking sensors. This model also comes with 19-inch machine-finish aluminum alloy wheels.

2025 Odyssey Black Edition ($60,120) – This version adds unique styling elements, including perforated leather seats with red stitching, floor mats with Black Edition logo and gloss black exterior garnish.