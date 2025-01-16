• Kia postpones joining Tesla's charging station network, to resolve technical issues.

Kia is one of a number of carmakers who have announced deals to give owners of its EVs access to Tesla's charging station network. The company had already announced that its new vehicles will be equipped with the NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging port.

The company had planned to officially join the network this week, on January 15th. This week, the company announced it’s delaying joining the network until next spring. According to Car and Driver, which reported the news, a company representative indicated that a technical problem was at the root of the delay.

The latest communication from the company, via an update, explains that access will take place at the end of the first quarter of this year, after March 31. Those who acquire a Kia electric vehicle on or after September 4 will be able to receive an adapter free of charge. Those buying one before that date will have to purchase one.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this issue, which is of interest to Kia vehicle owners. Access to Tesla's vast network is a game-changer when it comes to long-distance travel, but also when you're simply looking for a fast-charging station.