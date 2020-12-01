Kia Gives a Preview of its Future Electric Models

Kia this week gave a splashy presentation outlining the new direction the brand is taking in the coming years; one highlight was the reveal of the new, reworked logo. Another part of the presentation that garnered attention was a peek at the future electrified product line the Korean automaker is working on.

A total of nine models were shown in the presentation – or at least, their silhouettes were. The first thing that jumps out is the variety of models - there are regular passenger vehicles, but also models destined for commercial use. The first EV will be unveiled in just a few months, and seven will be launched by 2027. Which of course leaves two in the mystery category.

The new electric-vehicle lineup will feature names ranging from EV1 to EV9. Simple enough. Kia has not specified whether this naming structure will be based on vehicle size or release date. Considering the expected variety of models, we’re guessing the latter approach.

Photo: Kia Future Kia electric vehicle

Of the nine vehicles previewed, five appear to be models intended for the general public. Kia did not provide details on any other names they might carry, but described them in turn as: "a fun and practical urban vehicle", a "powerful and dynamic SUV", a "strong and bold SUV", an "agile and dynamic machine" and a "long and stylish sedan".

The first of these vehicles to come will use the Hyundai/Kia Group's E-GMP platform, which means it will be either single-engine rear-wheel drive or dual-engine all-wheel drive. It could also be capable of handling fast 800-volt charging, but that's yet to be seen. The platform is shared with Hyundai, Genesis and Ioniq, and the first car to use it will be the Ioniq 5, just this week previewed by its maker.

Photo: Kia Future Kia electric vehicles

Kia says the first product unveiling will take place this quarter, which means we'll have more meat on the bone within the next two and a half months.

The other four vehicles on display but not describes are specialized products for commercial use, and they include one small stand-alone vehicle and one for individual urban transit, a mid-size shuttle and a commercial van. They will be the result of Kia's plan to expand beyond the manufacture and sale of conventional vehicles to offer more mobility, as well as commercial products and services.