Auto123 conducts a first test of the 2024 Kia EV9.

Phoenix, AZ - Kia's new all-electric family vehicle has been a long time coming, but now it's here. We headed to Arizona to put the Korean brand's largest electric SUV to date to the test.

The Kia EV9 is positioned in the still very small world of three-row electric SUVs. Let alone that, this model has imposing dimensions for a South Korean creation. The EV9 spans 5.01 meters in length and 1.98 meters in width and reaches 1.78 meters in height. This is an SUV - and an EV - clearly designed to appeal to the North American market.

The model is available in three versions: Light, Wind and Land. To these can be added two choices of packages (Premium and GT Line) to add options to the vehicle. The first two versions are rear-wheel drive, while the EV9 Land is available with all-wheel drive.

In terms of battery size, the entry-level version benefits from a 76.1-kWh battery, while the other two versions are equipped with a 99.8-kWh battery.

Unveiling of 2024 Kia EV9 Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2024 Kia EV9

The EV9 boasts a bold, modern exterior design. If its dimensions are most often the subject of discussion, its lines aren’t far behind. At the front, the full-size grille, which matches the body colour, and the tiger nose design give the EV9 a distinctive look, let’s put it that way. If you’re looking for another topic of conversation regarding this SUV, there’s the daytime running lights (DRL), which adopt an all-new digital grille supported by 12 slim, vertically arranged lamps, adding a touch of high-tech. At the rear, the simplicity of the rear window, with no visible wipers, and the design of the vertical taillights reinforce its elegant, futuristic look. The body's cohesive design, reinforced by clean lines and high-gloss black elements, underlines the vehicle's luxurious character. Seen from behind, it could bear a resemblance to a certain Swedish family SUV.

However, the wheel designs (available in 19-, 20- or 21-inch), send a discordant visual message. In other words, this design, in my opinion, does not reflect the image of technology that the brand wishes to project. It's true that when it comes to EVs, there's an aerodynamic objective, but Kia could have tried a little harder to get more modern wheels.

Interior of 2024 Kia EV9 Photo: K.Soltani

Inside

The EV9 offers generous space and displays a commitment to sustainability through the use of recycled materials. The front seats, in artificial leather, offer features such as heating and ventilation, massage and even a relaxation function (for the driver and only in the most luxurious trim).

Seating configuration is flexible, with options from six to seven seats, and even, in the GT Line version, lounge-style seats with footrests in front and rear captain's seats.

The interior is enhanced by a large screen giving access to the navigation and entertainment systems, which seems to have been placed on the dashboard when it could have been integrated for a more harmonious visual effect. Fortunately, this doesn't detract from the driving experience.

2024 Kia EV9 blue Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2024 Kia EV9

For the design of this new flagship, Kia relies on its eGMP platform, already used for the EV6. This platform, designed for electric vehicles, allows flexibility in model design and ensures powerful driving performance, enhanced safety and greater range - in this case 489 km.

Optimum weight distribution promotes traction for both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models. The platform also uses a heat pump to minimize range loss in cold weather.

The EV9 is powered by one of two battery sizes. The 76.1-kWh unit for the base model delivers 215 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The 99.8-kWh battery, installed in the other two versions, develops 201 hp and 258 lb-ft in rear-wheel drive, while the top-of-the-range four-wheel-drive version generates 379 hp by combining 189.5 hp at the front and 189.5 hp at the rear. Torque is also almost doubled, reaching 516 lb-ft.

Towing capacity ranges from 1,000 to 5,000 lb, depending on configuration.

The rear of 2024 Kia EV9 Photo: K.Soltani

Range

The 76.1-kWh battery provides a range of 370 km. With the 99.8-kWh battery, you get a range of 439 to 489 km, depending on the drive mode selected and the level of equipment.

Charging speed

As is usual with South Korean models these days, recharging speed is among the best on the market. The 76.1-kWh battery can be fully charged in 6h 45m at a Level 2 terminal. On a fast charge, it takes 20 minutes to go from 20 to 80 percent, with peak charging at 236 kWh.

For the high-capacity battery, allow 8h 45m for a full charge at level 2, or 24 minutes for fast charging with peak charging speeds of 215 KW and 84h on a 120V.

The all-new 2024 Kia EV9 Photo: K.Soltani

On-board technology

As mentioned, the EV9 is packed with technology. The model features an advanced infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, and it benefits from an over-the-air update system to limit trips to the dealership.

Fingerprint recognition and Digital Key 2.0 offer enhanced security and convenience, while Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) provide technologically advanced safety features. These systems are designed to take the strain off the driver, improve road safety and provide a more relaxed driving experience.

In addition to the traditional lane keeping, forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, 360 camera and digital rear-view mirror, we were able to test the adaptive cruise control. The latter now allows you to maintain an adaptive driving pace over a longer period without having to put your hands on the wheel. What's more, by activating the right or left indicators and after checking blind spots, the EV9 changes lanes on its own to overtake the vehicle in front.

Exterior design of 2024 Kia EV9 Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2024 Kia EV9

On the road, the EV9 excels in terms of comfort. Its quiet ride and soundproofing offer a sense of tranquillity. Although the vehicle is not specifically aimed at sportiness, its 385 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque ensure easy overtaking and appreciable responsiveness on the highway. Braking is equally effective, but the nose tends to dive under hard braking. The vehicle's weight of 2,690 kg gives it away.

For our day's driving, Kia had prepared a beautiful itinerary mixing freeway, twisty back roads and desert track. The first section, the freeway, immediately got us into the swing of things. The EV9 is very smooth on the road, and its responsiveness and remarkable silence on board make for a very pleasant journey. As soon as you accelerate, you feel an instant, linear thrust, typical of electric vehicles.

The EV9's handling is impressive. Thanks to its balanced weight distribution and low center of gravity, typical of electric vehicles with floor-mounted batteries, the EV9 offers exceptional stability in bends and reassuring handling, even at higher speeds. This stability is certainly enhanced in our all-wheel drive model, where power is distributed between the front and rear wheels for optimum grip and control.

On secondary roads, the EV9 swallows curves without ever running out of breath. No matter how fast you tackle the twisties, inside the vehicle, driver and passenger feel confident.

2024 Kia EV9, from the rear Photo: K.Soltani

Once on the slopes, at first at a good sustained speed, the EV9 surprisingly seems to manage like a vehicle designed for this type of road. Thanks to its all-wheel drive system, it can take curves on dirt without ever feeling unsafe. Once on the small, very uneven roads, the EV9, moving at less than 10 km/h, took every crevice and rut very carefully. Here, we wouldn't have said no to a few extra inches of ground clearance.

In short, the drive was as smooth and relaxed as an electric SUV can be. Neither the EV9's considerable weight nor its imposing size disrupted our travels.

Pricing of the 2024 Kia EV9

Kia EV9 Light RWD (MSRP $59,995) - This model features a 76.1 kWh battery and a 370 km range. It is only available in rear-wheel drive configuration.

Kia EV9 Wind RWD (MSRP $62,995) - This model is equipped with a 99.8 kWh battery, available only in rear-wheel drive configuration, and offers a range of 489 km.

Kia EV9 Land AWD (MSRP $64,995) - This model offers a dual-motor configuration with a 99.8 kWh battery, providing a range of 451 km.

Kia EV9 Land + Premium Package (MSRP $74,995) - This is an upgraded version of the Land AWD model. Range remains unchanged at 451 km.

Kia EV9 Land + GT-Line Package (MSRP $78,995) - With this package, range is slightly reduced to 439 km.

The goal in offering package versions is to keep the EV eligible for government discounts.

The manufacturer says it taking order on the EV9 as of now, and it also promises that waiting times will be reasonable – though there was no commitment to any precise time frames.

The final word

The 2024 Kia EV9 is a bold and innovative proposition in the electric family SUV segment. With its distinctive design, refined interior, powerful dual-motor powertrain and cutting-edge technologies, it positions itself as a serious player in this still very young market.

The EV9's price, though substantial, remains competitive, making the model attractive to consumers looking for a spacious, comfortable and high-performance electric vehicle. The Kia EV9 is not only a step forward for Kia, but also for the electric vehicle sector as a whole.

Strong points Interior space

Interior space Dual-motor performance

Dual-motor performance Autonomy

Autonomy Charging, promising on paper

Charging, promising on paper Safety and technology

Safety and technology Eco-friendly interior Weak points Wheels

Wheels Screen not integrated into dashboard

Screen not integrated into dashboard Single-engine driving

Single-engine driving Weight could be problematic in evasive situations

Weight could be problematic in evasive situations GT-Line pricing

2024 Kia EV9, road test Photo: K.Soltani

Competitors of the 2024 Kia EV9

As an all-electric 6-7-seat SUV, the EV9 currently stands alone on the market. Stretching things a little, you can consider these as rivals:

- Tesla Y

- Mercedes-Benz SUV EQE/EQS

- Volvo EX90