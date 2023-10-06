Next week, on October 12, Kia puts on the first edition of Kia EV Day, to be an annual event showcasing the brand’s EVs and related technologies. On this day, Kia will present its global vision and strategy for all-electric products. And for the occasion, it will unveil three new models, as well as two new concepts.

As a preview to that, Kia this week shared a first teaser image that shows silhouettes of the new EVs, which if nothing else give clues regarding their general lines and format.

Kia says this event marks the start of what will be an annual tradition, showcasing Kia's new electric vehicles, concepts and technologies.

At the speed at which things are evolving across the industry, this is the kind of event that will be of interest to the media and consumers alike.

The inaugural Kia EV Day will feature a comprehensive presentation of the brand's entire lineup, including the EV5, EV6 GT and EV9. The company will provide detailed specifications on the EV5 SUV, which was presented at the Chengdu Motor Show in August. And then there are the new concepts that will be shown.

Kia EVs to be showcased at Kia EV Day Photo: Kia

The image shared this week by Kia shows familiar models: the EV6 GT (first from left), EV5 (centre) and EV9 (far right). In between, two unknowns.

One of the two new EV concepts from Kia? Photo: Kia

The second from the right could be the forthcoming EV3 subcompact SUV, if its dimensions in relation to the EV9 beside it are anything to go by. It also reminds us of the Track'ster concept presented at the Chicago Auto Show back in 2012. At the time, that model was identified as a sporty version of the Kia Soul. The other model, second from the left, remains more mysterious.

The second new EV concept from Kia? Photo: Kia

If these two models are indeed the scheduled concepts, we can see that they are close to production versions and not just design studies.

We'll be back next week with full details of the day's presentations.