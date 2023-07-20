Kia will soon start taking orders – in the form of $1,000 deposits – on its upcoming EV9 electric SUV. Reservations will be possible as of the end of the month, the company says.

At the same time, Kia confirmed the maximal estimated range for the big EV will be close to 500 km.

A three-row crossover, the new EV9 is built on the same platform as the EV6 model already on the market, but it is essentially the electric counterpart-up to the enormously popular Telluride SUV, albeit a bit longer than that model. The EV will be offered in either six- or seven-seat configuration, depending on whether captain’s chairs are chosen.

One new element of the EV9 is the trim naming structure. The two versions coming to market are the Wind and Land editions. Buyers will also be able to choose a GT-Line package, similar to what’s offered with other Kia models.

2024 Kia EV9 white Photo: KIA

2024 Kia EV9 in Canada

The EV9 offered to Canadian customers features a 99.8-kWh battery pack (with the two-morot version – the single-motor EV9 gets a 76.1-kWh battery and an output of 215 hp). The single-motor version delivers up to 480 km of range; the figure for the two-motor AWD edition remains to be announced. That model will deliver 379 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.

Kia says the EV9 will be rated to tow up to 5,000 lb.

Maximum charging speed of the EV9’s system is given at 230 kW. Kia says this means owners will be able to recharge their EV from 10 to 80-percent charge in 25 minutes. That’s the standard for all Hyundai/Kia vehicles assembled on the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), which features an 800-volt architecture.

The 2024 Kia EV9 will arrive at dealers towards the end of this year. Pricing information should be announced as that date approaches.