Saying goodbye to the smell of gasoline seems difficult for some car enthusiasts. To help them with this transition, Astara Auto Finland, Kia's importer in the country, has had a highly original idea: offering a free gasoline-scented cabin air freshener to buyers of the new Kia EV4.

A scent for those nostalgic for the combustion engine

The initiative aims to inject a bit of nostalgia and humour into the transition to electric. "Giving up the combustion engine can seem like a big step, just like giving up something familiar," explains Klaus Pohjala, Commercial Director of Astara Auto Finland. "We wanted to add a touch of fun to this evolution with a gasoline-scented air freshener."

The Kia EV4, an all-electric compact car produced since August at the Žilina plant in Slovakia, embodies the Korean brand's new electric era — and of course, absent are the characteristic sound and aroma of gasoline.

A scent created by a Finnish master perfumer

The air freshener was designed by perfumer Max Perttula, famous in Finland for his bold creations. Perttula used ingredients from classic men's colognes, to which he added a motor oil base enriched with metallic and mineral notes, reminiscent of the atmosphere of a mechanic's workshop.

"A light touch of gasoline gives the scent a subtle and long-lasting tone," explains Perttula. "If I had added more, the scent would have turned into a fruity jasmine! I then 'metallized' and 'sanded' the composition with birch tar, amber and galbanum."

A well-measured marketing campaign

Behind this quirky campaign lies a clear message: to facilitate the switch to electric without disowning the emotions associated with driving a gasoline car.

The scent of gasoline thus becomes an olfactory bridge between two automotive eras.

Finns still attached to fossil fuels

Despite a strong push toward electrification, the majority of Finnish vehicles still run on gasoline or diesel. According to data from Dataforce, after eight months in 2025, fully electric vehicles accounted for 35 percent of total sales in the country, and 29 percent of Kia's sales. Astara hopes this little aromatic nod will help consumers give a warmer welcome to zero-emission models.

Behind the humour, a strategy

This publicity stunt illustrates how some manufacturers and importers are trying to humanize the transition to electric vehicles, blending marketing, culture and emotional sensitivity. Because beyond the numbers and technologies, the automobile remains a matter of senses, memories... and sometimes, smells.