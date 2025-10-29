Here’s a First Look at the Kia EV4 GT

Kia is in a hurry with its newest EV. Even though the EV4 has yet to debut on the market here, its maker is already teasing the GT version of the new EV.

For now, Kia hasn’t disclosed any technical details related to the EV4 GT. But the images do stand out for the rather flamboyant wrapping the Korean automaker has put on the vehicle. That’s a departure from the camouflage we usually see in teaser images; on the other hand, the lime green shade found in the colour scheme is typical of EVs in the GT range.

| Photo: Kia

Recall that Kia got the electric GT ball rolling with the Kia EV6 a few years back. That was followed by the Kia EV9 GT in 2024. Now it’s the turn of the EV4, soon to have its own performance-oriented model.

Details of the 2026 Kia EV4

The 2026 EV4 electric sedan is built on Kia’s E-GMP platform. We know from the company that it will be available with either a 58.3-kWh or 81.4-kWh battery. The EV4 will be able to travel up to 531 km on a single charge, and it will come with the NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging port.

We also know the EV4 will be equipped with V2L technology, allowing it to power, for example, a laptop and a light source. Inside, there are two 12.3-inch screens. A third 5-inch screen displays the temperature and ventilation controls, notably.

Auto123 will be driving the EV4 in Spain next month, with a review to come soon after. Beyond that, the first units of the 2026 Kia EV4 are expected to arrive in Canadian dealerships as early as next year. Initially, the automaker will offer buyers only front-wheel drive versions. All-wheel drive models are to come later.

| Photo: Kia