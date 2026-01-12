Kia has presented the promised GT versions of its EV3, EV4 and EV5 electric models at the Brussels Motor Show.

For now there’s no word on whether any of these sportier variants will cross the Atlantic to the U.S. and Canadian markets, but it’s likely as not that at least one or two will. Kia has bestowed on our markets the GT version of the EV6 and promised the EV9 GT as well (now delayed), so it’s certainly not out of the question that it will do the same with its new batch of EVs.

| Photo: Kia

How the GTs stand out

The GT editions of the EV3 and EV5 SUVs and EV4 hatchback sedan all feature two electric motors and thus deliver all-wheel drive. There are also special GT drive modes, sportier chassis tuning and an electronically controlled suspension. Kia also gave these performance variants virtual gear shifting and sounds to make drivers feel like they’re at the wheel of a gas-engine vehicle, if they’re so inclined.

All three models are built on the company’s 400-volt E-GMP platform.

The unveiling in Brussels was for models destined for the European market, and as mentioned, there’s no confirmation from Kia about any plans to market them in North America. Canada does already have the regular, FWD, sedan version of the EV4. Note that the GT version unveiled in Brussels was the hatchback variant, also expected to come to Canada at some point.

See: 2026 Kia EV4 First Drive: Into Little-Charted Territory

The 2027 Kia EV4 GT | Photo: Kia

The 2027 Kia EV5 GT | Photo: Kia

The EV5 SUV, meanwhile, is expected to hit Canadian dealerships later this year, with Kia already taking order on it. It will be joined immediately in showrooms by the smaller EV3 SUV, to be offered initially in FWD configuration (but with an non-GT, AWD variant expected later).

See: 2026 Kia EV5 First Drive: A Canadian Privilege

The 2027 Kia EV3 GT | Photo: Kia

Kia announced at the unveiling that the EV3 GT will deliver an output of 288 hp, considerably more then the regular EV3’s 201 hp. That’s the same output as the EV4 offered in Canada; Kia did not provide a number for the EV4 GT, but we can probably expect something similar to the EV3 GT’s 288 hp.

See: 2026 Kia EV3 First Drive: Big Step for a Small EV

The 2027 Kia EV2 | Photo: Kia

An EV2 as well

Kia used the occasion of the Brussels show to roll out yet another small EV, this one almost surely destined purely for global markets. The subcompact ‘ute will offer a maximum range of up to 448 km (as per the European WLTP cycle) when equipped with the larger available battery. Kia sees the EV2 as a “gateway model for first-time EV drivers and new Kia buyers.”

Even if North American buyers never get access to this model, it’s impressive to see Kia add a sixth electric model to its roster, this as many automakers slow down their electric shift in the face of current headwinds.

See: Kia Premieres EV2 Concept for Kia EV Day

The 2027 Kia EV2 | Photo: Kia

The 2027 Kia EV2 | Photo: Kia