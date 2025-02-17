Kia is actively preparing several new electric vehicles, among them is a duo of cars that will bear the EV4 name. Ahead of the official presentation next week, the Korean automaker showed some images of the two variants.

So it is that the EV4 concept, first presented back in 2023, has led to the creation of two variants, a sedan and a hatchback. Both offer very distinct, easily recognizable styling.

The Kia EV4, in hatchback format | Photo: Kia

The Kia EV4 sedan, three-quarters rear | Photo: Kia

For the moment, only the exteriors of the vehicles are shown. It’s a fairly safe bet, however, that the interior will get a futuristic yet minimalist design, as we saw with the recently presented EV5, which will be exclusive to the Canadian market in North America.

Kia EV Day

We’ll know a lot more about the models inside and out - the full unveiling of this model and others planned by the company takes place next week at Kia EV Day in Tarragona, Spain. Kia will also use the occasion to give an update on its electrification strategy, which will be very interesting to watch, considering the current context.

The Kia EV4 sedan, front | Photo: Kia

For now, the images show the design is in line with the signature of the brand's other products.

One thing to keep an eye on is the new voice assistant promised by the company when the concept was unveiled. That system would be based on artificial intelligence, and the company wants to extend it across its model range; this EV4 would be a logical choice to introduce it.

It’s expected The EV4 will be based on the automaker’s E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform), which already serves the EV9 and EV6, and is being used as well for the EV5. As with the latter, we can expect a 400-volt rather than a 800-volt configuration, in order to reduce costs.

We'll also officially learn where the EV4 sedan and hatchback EVs will be sold, although it's safe to assume that North America get it, since that was hinted at when the concept was unveiled. That said, things change quickly in the industry, so we remain cautious. At the same time, if Kia, like any other manufacturer, wants to offer more affordable models, the EV4 will have to be sold here.

We'll be back next week with more details on the other models to be presented by the company, as well as on this duo.

The EV4 is part of Kia's wider plan to offer at least 14 electric vehicles worldwide by 2027. The plan includes, from what we know so far, two electric pickups, an EV2 subcompact crossover, a PV5 midsize pickup and possibly an EV8 sedan to succeed the Stinger and K8 models sold abroad are also planned.

The Kia EV4 sedan, in profile | Photo: Kia