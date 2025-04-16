New York 2025: Kia Presents 2026 EV4 All-Electric Sedan

New York, NY - The 2026 Kia EV4 all-electric sedan made its North American debut this morning at the 2025 New York Auto Show. This is the Korean automaker’s first all-electric sedan to be offered globally.

We first met the EV4 up close back in February on Kia EV Day in Barcelona, in both sedan and hatchback versions; only the sedan is crossing the pond, however.

2026 Kia EV4, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Kia EV4

While it was conceived using the same basic Opposites United design philosophy as earlier Kia EVs the EV6 and EV9, it’s a fairly distinct creature. For one, those are a crossover and an SUV, respectively, while this is a newish interpretation of the sedan. Still, the EV4 arguably has more in common shape-wise with the EV6 than with the K4 sedan.

That debate aside, we do find here Kia’s now-trademark vertical headlamps and Star Map lighting leading the way (like with the K4 Hatchback also presented on this day, there’s an option for small cube LED headlights as well). Also at the front, we find a new take on the front “grille”.

2026 Kia EV4, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The back end is more distinct, though, and it gets vertical taillights, two-piece roof spoiler and a new bumper design. Overall it seeks to emphasize the width of the vehicle for a sporty, road-hugging stance. That stance can also change a bit depending on whether the car sits on the base 17-inch wheels of the GT-Line variant’s 19-inch wheels.

2026 Kia EV4, interior | Photo: Kia

The interior

Inside, Kia integrated contrasting colours and elements for a bold feel. Notable features include a two-spoke steering wheel and an overall open layout that Kia says focuses on comfort, space and convenience – though buyers can jazz things up via the optional dynamic ambient lighting. Cargo space should be 490 litres, the figure we learned back in February on Kia EV Day.

Together the screens on the dash for the driver data and multimedia span some 30 inches. Screens are each 12.3-inch, and there’s a 5.3-inch side screen as well.

Kia promises a highly customizable interface, a glut of streaming apps (Netflix, Disney+ , YouTube and more) and an AI-equipped voice assistant.

Versions of the 2026 Kia EV4 to be offered in Canada

- Light FWD Standard Range

- Wind FWD/AWD Long Range

- Wind Premium FWD/AWD Long Range

- GT-Line FWD/AWD Long Range

- GT-Line Limited FWD/AWD Long Range

2026 Kia EV4, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2026 Kia EV4

The EV4 is designed using the brand’s 400V E-GMP platform, runs on a 150-kW motor and can be had with one of two battery sizes. The base Light model gets a 58.3-kWh unit, with other trims (Wind, Wind Premium, GT-Line and GT-Line Limited) receiving an 81.4-kWh battery.

The EV4 can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in about 29 minutes or 31 minutes, with the smaller and larger batteries, respectively, and in ideal conditions. The vehicle is fitted standard with the NACS charging connector.

Other notable elements include the newest i-Pedal 3.0 system for energy recuperation and essentially one-pedal driving, which now functions when moving in reverse. And like we’ve seen with other Kia (and Hyundai) EVs, the EV4 has V2L functionality meaning it’s able to charge external devices.

Regarding range, Kia provided estimated numbers for the FWD model: between 378 and 531 km, depending on the trim. Data for the AWD models coming later is still to be determined, we presume.

2026 Kia EV4, wheel | Photo: Kia

2026 Kia EV4 pricing in Canada

Pricing has yet to be announced for Canada, but Kia is conspicuously using language that hints at a relatively affordable price structure for an EV. Said David Sherrard, Director of Strategic Planning for Kia Canada, “We are continuing to shape the future of accessible EV ownership with the EV4 - a model that will compete in the largest car segment in Canada, providing a first EV affordable option for consumers in the compact sedan market.”

Based on the figures bandied about in Barcelona for the European model, we can expect a starting price in the mid-$40,000 range in Canada.

We should know more about that and other trim details as launch date approaches. The FWD version of the Kia EV4 is expected to start arriving at Canadian dealers in early 2026, with AWD models following later in the year.

The model will be assembled at Kia’s Autoland Gwangmyeong EVO Plant in South Korea.