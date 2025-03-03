• Kia presents the EV4 in sedan and five-door hatchback versions, in their production form.

Tarragona, Spain – Among the presentations put on by Kia for its marquee day devoted to all things electric, the Kia EV4 stood out, and for an obvious reason. This is an all-electric sedan – yes, a sedan - that is destined for global markets including North America, and it will be upon us in Canada sometime in 2026. That will be some months after it launches in South Korea, in both four-door and five-door hatchback formats. The latter format is likely to be reserved solely for the Asian and European markets, however.

Recall that we first saw a concept version at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2023; what we’re seeing now is the production version.

The Kia EV4 five-door hatchback | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrains of the Kia EV4

The EV4 is built on the same versatile E-GMP platform used for the EV6 and EV9 already on the market, as well as for the EV3 and EV5 set to join them in the coming months.

System output is given as 201 hp delivered via the front wheels only (no AWD format is confirmed as of right now).

The model will come with either a 58.3-kWh or 81.4-kWh battery, which in Europe will deliver a range of about 430 km for the former, and either 590 km (hatchback) or 630 km (four-door) for the latter. Keep in mind the figures will be less for North America. Official numbers four our market are yet to be announced.

The Kia EV4, interior | Photo: Kia

The Kia EV4, seats | Photo: Kia

The Kia EV4, second row | Photo: Kia

Interior of the Kia EV4

No way around it, the first item of business when it comes to interior designs is the screen, and here it stretches 30 inches as it integrates both the driver data and multimedia displays. Screens are each 12.3-inch, and there’s a 5.3-inch side screen as well.

Kia promises a highly customizable interface, a glut of streaming apps (Netflix, Disney+ , YouTube and more) and an AI-equipped voice assistant. The trunk of the sedan delivers 490 litres of space.

Kia EV4 pricing in Canada

For lack of an official announcement regarding pricing, we can only extrapolate from the European pricing to guesstimate what Canadians can expect to pay when the EV4 arrives in our market next year. Kia is aiming for a stating price of 37,000 euros on the Old Continent, which means we can expect something in the mid-40s in Canadian dollars. Not counting the provincial incentives where offered.

The Kia EV4, in profile | Photo: Kia

The Kia EV4, three-quarters rear | Photo: Kia

The Kia EV4, trunk | Photo: Kia

The Kia EV4, wheel | Photo: Kia

The Kia EV4 five-door hatchback, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers