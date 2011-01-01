Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Kia Will Produce 11 New All-Electric Models by 2026

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Kia Motors president and CEO Ho Sung Song has announced that the automaker is speeding up its electrification program, just as we’ve seen other car companies do in recent weeks. Speaking this week during the company’s investor day meeting, the executive said that Kia will produce 11 new fully electric models by 2026.

Of those, seven will be built using the Hyundai Group’s E-GMP architecture. That platform is designed for use strictly with all-electric vehicles. The other four will be EVs derived from current models in its lineup.

In a sign of how quickly things are evolving in the industry at the moment, the 2026 target is one year sooner than what the automaker announced just one month ago.

Kia’s current roster includes two all-electric models, the Soul EV and Niro EV. The first of the four models to come that are based on existing models goes by the code name CV, and the plan is for it to have a range of 500 km, as well as a partial recharging time of 20 minutes (aim is to gain back 80 percent of charge on a Level 3 charger). Kia has promised more details on this model next months.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Kia’s long-term plan calls for having 40 percent of its sales consist of BEVs, hybrids and PHEVs by 2030, totaling 1.6 million in sales. The company says it wants 880,000 of those sales to be made up of all-electric vehicles.

Kia is also looking to develop a range of autonomous-drive delivery vehicles. It aims to have a first model ready by 2022, with a goal of selling one million units of this vehicle type by 2030. Kia will work with other companies to develop specialized platforms adapted to their needs.

2021 Kia Soul EV
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Kia Soul EV

You May Also Like

Apple and Hyundai-Kia Group Nearing Partnership Deal?

Apple and Hyundai-Kia Group Nearing Partnership Deal?

Apple and the Hyundai-Kia Group appear to be on the verge of a handshake regarding a deal to partner on building a self-driving electric car. This future car...

Kia Gives a Preview of its Future Electric Models

Kia Gives a Preview of its Future Electric Models

Kia has given us a peek at the roster of electric vehicles that it plans to offer in the near-future. And not only does this group tease include vehicles des...

Kia Rolls Out New Logo, New Slogan

Kia Rolls Out New Logo, New Slogan

Kia starts off its 2021 with the presentation of its new logo and accompanying new slogan. The new branding comes as the Korean automaker undertakes a major ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Peugeot 3008
Peugeot Not Returning to North America After All
Article
Raphaël Lessard
Meeting With Raphaël Lessard: the 2020 Season...
Article
2022 Infiniti QX60
A 9-Speed Automatic Transmission for the 2022...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A 9-Speed Automatic Transmission for the 2022 Infiniti QX60
A 9-Speed Automatic Transmiss...
Video
Mitsubishi Partnering With Amazon to Unveil 2022 Outlander
Mitsubishi Partnering With Am...
Video
Super Bowl LV Ads: A Very Different Tone
Super Bowl LV Ads: A Very Dif...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 