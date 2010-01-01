Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Lamborghini Builds 10,000th Aventador

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Nearly ten years ago, Lamborghini introduced a fully insane new model at the Geneva Motor Show. The Aventador was so unreasonable that its success among fans of the genre was assured – but who could have predicted how successful it would prove to be?

In the event, sales of the model grew consistently right from its debut. And so we reach the point of the Italian automaker’s announcement this week, that it has just assembled the 10,000th unit of the Aventador at its plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy.

As a point of comparison, the Murcielago model that preceded the Aventador, sold a total of 4,099 units during its lifetime. What’s more, the Aventador hasn’t reached the end of its road – its replacement is not due before 2022, at the earliest. If it ain’t broke…

The 10,000th unit built is an SVJ roadster featuring a Grigio Acheso finish with Rosso Mimir (matte red) accents. It also comes with a custom interior finish in Rosso Alala and black made by the Ad Personam personalization division as per the wishes of the buyer, identified by Lamborghini as a resident of Thailand.

The SVJ variant is the current flagship model of the Aventador lineup; it comes with the celebrated 6.5L V12 engine that delivers 759 hp (up from the 730 of the regular version).

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 2018
Photo: Lamborghini
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 2018

You May Also Like

2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder Review: Now This Is a Lambo

2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder Review: Now This Is a...

The 2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder has provocative, in-your-face looks, mechanics that are as innovative as they are overpowering, and an ability to tur...

Lamborghini Builds its 10,000th Urus SUV

Lamborghini Builds its 10,000th Urus SUV

Lamborghini’s bet seems to have paid off: the automaker has just announced it has now built 10,000 units of its new Urus SUV. While some second-guessed the ...

Porsche Taycan Sales Likely to Outpace Those of 911 in Year One

Porsche Taycan Sales Likely to Outpace Those of 911 in Ye...

At the current pace of pre-orders, Porsche will likely sell more of its all-electric Taycan than of the 911 in the coming year. Already scheduled production ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
A Tesla Model 3 at a charging station
Tesla Unveils Faster Charger That Can Gain Ba...
Article
Lucid Gravity Concept
Gravity Concept: An SUV is Also in the Works ...
Article
Maserati Grecale
Maserati Previews New Grecale Compact SUV
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package Review: At What Price, Reason?
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Hi...
Video
Listen to the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Engine at Startup
Listen to the 2021 Ram 1500 T...
Video
Man Buys Back for $75 the Pickup His Grandfather Sold 44 Years Ago… for $75
Man Buys Back for $75 the Pic...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 